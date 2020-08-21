Restaurant Servers in Maine Ordered to Wear Dog 'Cones of Shame' While Serving Food

As if things couldn’t get any more bizarre with the state of Maine’s response to its trickling number of COVID-19 cases, now comes word that restaurant servers will be required to wear cones of shame.

This is not fake news. It’s too real.

Most of the updates are just a few additions or clarifications to previously released checklists. For example, front-of-house staff in restaurants who choose to wear face shields must now wear them upside down so that they are attached at the collar instead of the forehead, so that their breath is directed up, not down.

To be clear, servers can wear suffocating masks in a hot kitchen or they can wear cones of shame.

Someone photoshopped what the new coronavirus requirement might look like.

Gov Janet Mills says – servers must now wear face shields upside down so that their breath is directed up, not down. Yes she wants you to wear a dog cone… peak insanity. I wish this was a joke.. its real 😆 #facecovering #faceshield pic.twitter.com/cnyojzTd3c — Dr Sherri Tenpenny (@BusyDrT) August 19, 2020

I was just kidding when I declared months ago that my English Mastiff Moby was ready for the “cone-a-virus” by, uh, actually wearing a corona.

Oddly, as our counterparts over at RedState report, the cooks in the kitchen are not required to wear cones—or masks for that matter. Why? For that matter, why would anyone, based on the numbers?

Its median fatality age in the U.S. is 80 years old and even higher in many other nations. In no-lockdown Sweden, it’s 86! If you remove just six states with extraordinarily high nursing home deaths from the U.S. data, COVID-19 never even reached the CDC’s threshold for an epidemic. [They define epidemics in terms of fatalities not, as one might expect, cases.]

Look at the hospitalizations for COVID-19 in a small northeastern state:

The lethality of the Wuhan coronavirus has plummeted in the state. An accumulated 405 people have been hospitalized so far and seven people are currently being treated. There have been 4,253 cases with 3,679 recovered and 128 who died.

By comparison, with no mitigating measures, the H1N1 (swine) flu pandemic, which came on the scene in 2009 and 2010, saw 250 people, mostly children, hospitalized in 2009 alone. Twenty-one adults died and no children because “Maine was extremely fortunate to have experienced one of the mildest disease surges in the country.”

Coronavirus cases have gone up slightly in Maine over the last few days, which presumably provided the excuse for the draconian and inhumane masking measure.

Certainly no one counted on people being arrested on stand-up paddleboards or being required to wear dog cones when all epidemiologists asked for was a 15-day quarantine to “flatten the curve” all those months ago.

As the Moonbattery website observes, “Forcing us to obliterate our individuality by wearing masks was not explicit enough… No one can miss the significance of making people wear dog cones.”

Now, quick, go fetch me something to eat.