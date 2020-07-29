UNREAL: Viral Video Shows Karen Wishing Death on Toddler for Not Wearing a Mask

In general, Americans should wear face masks in public, just in case they are unwitting carriers for the Wuhan coronavirus. Wearing a mask is a courteous thing to do. However, some people (often referred to as “Karens”) have gone to extreme lengths to shame others into wearing masks. One particular viral video shows a woman telling a little girl, “I hope you all die” for not wearing masks.

The masked woman approaches a mother with three kids in a grocery store, asking why the children aren’t wearing masks.

“They’re not supposed to wear them,” the mother says.

“That’s not true,” the woman shouts back.

“Yes, it is,” the mother insists, mentioning something about schools.

Then the angry woman — the “Karen” — turns to a little girl, and says, “I hope you all die.”

She begins to walk away, and then repeats, “I hope you all die.”

“That’s such a great thing to say to somebody,” the mother responds.

For the record, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that children should wear masks unless they are under the age of 2 or have trouble breathing. Children are less likely to spread coronavirus than adults.

While one of the little girls in the video could be under the age of 2, the other kids seem older.

Even if the Karen was correct that the older children should be wearing masks, it is absolutely atrocious to see a grown woman tell a little girl, “I hope you all die,” just for not wearing a mask.

This is unreal! This mask nazi Karen looked at the little kids and said “I hope you all die” for not having masks on. pic.twitter.com/UHkYohdAsH — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818) July 28, 2020

It remains unclear where the video was taken, but it has racked up nearly 90,000 views on Twitter.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.