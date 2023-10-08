'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #89: MeToo Owes Trevor Bauer an Apology

(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)
One of the big catchphrases that emerged from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, then picked up steam with the “MeToo” movement was “Believe All Women.”
The big problem with that is that all women don’t tell the truth.
Gwendolyn has all of the particulars on this story here.
Sexual assault is evil, but so is framing an innocent man for it. The loss of the presumption of innocence began years ago on college campuses, which I’ve written about on more than one occasion. This episode isn’t very lighthearted (until the final segment, of course), but it’s a discussion that more people need to be having. Unfortunately, nuance is dead in 21st century America, and if you don’t fall in line with the talking points, you too run the risk of being falsely accused.
Kevin and I promise that we will try to increase the levity for the next episode, but the world is really going mad.
Enjoy!
