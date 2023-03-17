Columns
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Welcome to My Seven Deadly Sins Amusement Park

By Stephen Kruiser 1:26 AM on March 17, 2023
Join me, won’t you, for a quick reflection on my recent weekend of poor personal choices. Every once in a while the excess comes upon me and I gladly yield to it.

via GIPHY

As I pondered last weekend’s activities — or lack thereof — I realized that I was frolicking through several of the Seven Deadly Sins, which we used to call the Cardinal Sins back when I was in Catholic school.

If these things really are deadly, I’m doomed after last weekend.

Anyway, it’s me, so you know this isn’t going to be a scholarly theological treatise. It’s mostly me just making fun of what a nutter I am.

For your entertainment pleasure.

Enjoy!


Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
