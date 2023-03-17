[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Welcome to My Seven Deadly Sins Amusement Park

Join me, won’t you, for a quick reflection on my recent weekend of poor personal choices. Every once in a while the excess comes upon me and I gladly yield to it.

via GIPHY

As I pondered last weekend’s activities — or lack thereof — I realized that I was frolicking through several of the Seven Deadly Sins, which we used to call the Cardinal Sins back when I was in Catholic school.

If these things really are deadly, I’m doomed after last weekend.

Anyway, it’s me, so you know this isn’t going to be a scholarly theological treatise. It’s mostly me just making fun of what a nutter I am.

For your entertainment pleasure.

Enjoy!



Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.