Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #29: Who Was the Worse Hirer—Trump or Biden?

By Stephen Kruiser 8:16 PM on March 09, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #29: Who Was the Worse Hirer—Trump or Biden?
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

If you would like to drink along, here is Kevin’s Unwoke Cocktail of the Week.

Kevin and I were a little late to the show prep this week and as soon as we started there was some weird police action outside my house that distracted us. At the last minute, Kevin came up with the idea of exploring who had the more staff ridiculousness in their administrations: Trump or Biden.

via GIPHY

Bear in mind, we’re both Trump fans. Still, that revolving door in his administration could make one dizzy.

We explore the topic at hand and — hey — more meandering. This is a longer all-access episode, coming in at just around 30 minutes. A good time was had by all though.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE
Trending
Editor's Choice