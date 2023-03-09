'Unwoke' Free-for-All #29: Who Was the Worse Hirer—Trump or Biden?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin and I were a little late to the show prep this week and as soon as we started there was some weird police action outside my house that distracted us. At the last minute, Kevin came up with the idea of exploring who had the more staff ridiculousness in their administrations: Trump or Biden.

Bear in mind, we’re both Trump fans. Still, that revolving door in his administration could make one dizzy.

We explore the topic at hand and — hey — more meandering. This is a longer all-access episode, coming in at just around 30 minutes. A good time was had by all though.

Enjoy!

