This Week's 'Unwoke with Kevin and Kruiser Podcast' Cocktail of the Week: The Cherry Lime Rickeyish!

Pretend it’s 1994 and “chillax” for a moment.

Every week, Krusier and I record our “Unwoke with Kevin and Kruiser” podcast. We open with what we are drinking.

FACT-O-RAMA! We are always drinking.

I fancy myself a budding mixologist and try to whip up something new for every episode.

This week, I screwed up.

Here is this week’s cocktail, The “Cherry Lime Rickeyish”!

1.5 shots of vanilla-flavored vodka (I prefer Stoli)

1 shot of cherry juice

.5 shot of triple sec

5 dashes of orange bitters

.5 shot of lime juice

.5 shot of lemon juice

But, as Kruiser and I were doing our “show prep” (HAHAHAHAH!) I realized I had lost my lime juice in my apartment.

That’s right, there is a plastic lime full of delicious limey goodness floating around the Atomic Bunker.

I can’t find it.

I never, ever, substitute lime juice for lemon or vice versa. But this time, I took a chance.

I prefer this cocktail, normally called a ” Cherry Lime Rickey” with lime juice. But, if, like me, you are someone who can easily lose your lime juice in a record bin, or perhaps a really groovy electric fireplace, just throw in some lemon juice. It’s actually way better than you think.

You can buy lime juice tomorrow when you go to fight old ladies for $7 eggs.