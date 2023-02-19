Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #62: Full Disclosure—Real Men Don't Date Confused Genders

By Stephen Kruiser 11:33 PM on February 19, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Click here for the Unwoke Cocktail of the Week if you’d like to drink along with us.

In this episode, discuss a recent post of Kevin’s about the push to get straight men to date trans guys who think they’re girls.

via GIPHY

Spoiler alert: We’re not on board.

In a world gone off the rails, we never even got on the train.

It’s another episode full of meandering. We had a second topic that we were going to go over and I don’t think we ever got in the vicinity of it. But you’ve all come to expect that from us. You know that we will make it fun either way.

We wrap up with our usual segments, and we don’t make promises that we can’t keep.

Which means we don’t make any at all.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
