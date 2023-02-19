Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #27: RIP Raquel Welch—Our Adolescent Fantasies Are Forever Grateful

By Stephen Kruiser 11:19 PM on February 19, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #27: RIP Raquel Welch—Our Adolescent Fantasies Are Forever Grateful
We recorded this last week shortly after hearing of the passing of Raquel Welch. As a challenge to ourselves, we decided to see if we could reminisce about her on the all-access show and see if we could keep it clean.

It wasn’t easy.

For guys like us who came of age when Raquel Welch was in her prime, it’s difficult to describe the role she played in the men we eventually became.

Or maybe it’s obvious.

I need to apologize for confusing One Million Years B.C. with Barbarella. The shame will forever be upon my house.

Thanks for the memories, Raquel.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
