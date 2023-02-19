'Unwoke' Free-for-All #27: RIP Raquel Welch—Our Adolescent Fantasies Are Forever Grateful

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Click here for the Unwoke Cocktail of the Week if you’d like to drink along with us.

We recorded this last week shortly after hearing of the passing of Raquel Welch. As a challenge to ourselves, we decided to see if we could reminisce about her on the all-access show and see if we could keep it clean.

It wasn’t easy.

via GIPHY

For guys like us who came of age when Raquel Welch was in her prime, it’s difficult to describe the role she played in the men we eventually became.

Or maybe it’s obvious.

I need to apologize for confusing One Million Years B.C. with Barbarella. The shame will forever be upon my house.

Thanks for the memories, Raquel.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.