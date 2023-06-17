Celebrate Good Times, Come On! Patriotic Boycotts Cost Woke Corporations $28 BILLION In Market Value

Grab a Yuengling and join me in a toast to the patriots who have let Target, Anheuser-Busch, and Kohl’s know that “Go woke, go broke” is not just a slogan. The three corporate giants all famously kowtowed to the Leftist agenda over the last few months, and now they’re feeling the pain for having done so: they’ve lost a collective $28.7 billion in market value since the beginning of April, when Bud Light ads featuring the obnoxious fake woman and publicity hound Dylan Mulvaney first appeared.

Axios reported Friday that “Corporate America is finding itself trapped between society’s progressive impulses, and the conservative backlash.” Note how the woke “journalists” try to tilt the playing field in their favor: Axios would have us believe that the “progressive” impulses, by which they mean the Left’s obsession with sexual deviance and perversion, as well as with socialism and internationalism, are coming from “society.” The “conservative backlash,” on the other hand, isn’t coming from “society” at all. So if you want to be on the side of “progress” and of the societal consensus, you should support the Leftist corporations, and not the patriots who are standing up to their efforts to push Leftism upon us instead of just contenting themselves with selling their products.

Reality is exactly the opposite. American society, despite being blanketed with Leftist propaganda for decades, is still for the most part not disposed to accept the idea that men can become women (and, suddenly, dominant female athletes), and that we should all celebrate the mutilation of children in pursuit of delusions and fantasies that often aren’t even their own, but those of their parents who have fallen prey to the prevailing social contagions.

Up until Bud Light brought on Mulvaney, however, corporations had no reason to fear the great majority of Americans; they could be sure that most people would keep on buying no matter what they did. The only forces they had to fear were all on the Left, especially the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which the New York Post described last April as “the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world,” noting that it has gotten “millions” from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. HRC gives corporations points toward a Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score for being gay-friendly. According to the Post, “businesses that attain the maximum 100 total points earn the coveted title ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality.” But the HRC is an angry god; it also subtracts points if corporations dare not to toe the woke line.

Up until Mulvaney popped open his first Bud Light, that was what corporations had to fear, and they dutifully toed the woke line and racked up those coveted CEI points. But now, according to Axios, the Bud Light fiasco has “shaved billions” off of Anheuser-Busch’s market capitalization “amid a 20% swoon in its stock (it’s since recovered, but sits well below the 52-week high it hit in March).” March: That was BM – Before Mulvaney – for Anheuser-Busch.

The patriots’ abandonment of Bud Light opened the floodgates. After that, says Axios, “both Kohl’s and Target have been caught in the cultural maelstrom for selling LGBTQ-themed clothing, with right-leaning protests pressuring their stock prices. In spite of what analytics firm Placer.ai called a ‘significant boost’ in first-quarter store visits that increased earnings, Kohl’s shares are underperforming a market that’s rallying broadly.”

Related: Could It Be That Anheuser-Busch Tanked Bud Light ON PURPOSE?

All the news, however, is not good. Axios explains that Kohl’s stock “slumped by over 20% in the wake of the furor, but has since rebounded.” Rebounded? Not a good sign. These corporations have to be made to feel the heat in an ongoing manner, or they’ll just resume with their woke propaganda, secure in the knowledge that patriotic anger will blow over. Yet Target seems to be recovering as well, at least partially: “Pushback against Pride Month merchandise, and a Bank of America downgrade, shaved $15 billion from Target’s market cap. It’s since recovered, currently sitting around $63 billion, down from around $74 billion in May.”

The pressure must be kept on these corporations and others, and increased. Right now they are dealing with the possibility for the very first time that carrying water for the Left can be risky. Yet Leftist activists are striking back by vowing boycotts if corporations’ CEI scores go too low, and Anheuser-Busch is already feeling the heat from that as well. Which path the corporations ultimately choose will likely be the path that the entire nation follows as well. So it’s time to hold firm and step up the patriotic boycotts.