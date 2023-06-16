Could It Be That Anheuser-Busch Tanked Bud Light ON PURPOSE?

So many stories involving the Left these days come down to the core question: are they stupid or evil? Bud Light’s resounding nosedive after making the repulsive and obnoxious fake woman Dylan Mulvaney the face of the brand is the latest.

All this time it has been assumed that Anheuser-Busch was appallingly stupid, tanking its premier brand in a misguided quest for woke points. Now, however, it turns out that they may have been evil all along, wanting to destroy Bud Light because too many of the wrong kind of men drank it — that is, men who are comfortably masculine. A former Anheuser-Busch has now said that the whole thing was done on purpose.

OutKick reported Thursday that “one former Anheuser-Busch employee is speaking out and calling Bud Light’s collapse over Dylan Mulvaney a strategic attempt to forever change the beer’s audience: away from the traditional man, in favor of the 2023 definition of what a ‘man’ or ‘woman’ can be.” If this employee is correct, this would mean that Anheuser-Busch deliberately blew up Bud Light in a purposeful attempt to alienate the people who are now boycotting the brand.

This seems to be a frankly suicidal decision from a business standpoint, but it coincides with what Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, said on March 30, just before Mulvaney came out as Bud Light’s new spokesman. “I’m a businesswoman,” said Heinerscheid with noteworthy self-importance; “I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light.”

Heinerscheid added that she had a “super clear” mandate “to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand.” This would require a radical change in how Bud Light was perceived toward “inclusivity.” Heinerscheid explained that this would mean “shifting the tone, it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive, and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and to men.” She claimed that “representation is sort of at the heart of evolution, you have got to see people who reflect you in the work.” So apparently she wanted Bud Light’s advertising to reach out to men who think they’re women, and vice versa.

This would involve not just working to attract the wild-eyed ideologues, the deluded, and the mentally ill as new Bud Light drinkers, but to alienate the old customers as well. Heinerscheid explained: “We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.” So was Mulvaney brought on not just to attract the woke to Bud Light, but specifically to drive away the ordinary guys who had been the backbone of the brand’s audience?

That was what the former employee said. “Why would they do this? What were they thinking?” he asked. “Especially now. This is the worst; it’s like the worst time yet, the best timing….Many of us are talking about that like they planned it in a way…like a strategic destruction of Bud Light.” Anheuser-Busch executives apparently decided it was time to cut loose those MAGA hat-wearing right-wing yahoos once and for all.

Echoing Heinerscheid, the former Anheuser-Busch employee added, “Bud Light has been failing for many years. We’ve talked about that for many years. The numbers of just, you know, little by little deteriorated. And it feels like they said, ‘let’s put this nail in the coffin.’” Bud Light would forever shake loose the frat boys, the flag wavers, the patriots. The woke scorekeepers such as the Soros-funded Human Rights Campaign would give Anheuser-Busch a lifetime gold star. The woke would make Bud Light their beer of choice to own the cons, even if they had to hold it as gingerly as Ted Lieu did.

In this scenario, even Bud Light’s catastrophic sales nosedive has a silver lining: “Now we have a lot of layoffs, a lot of I mean, a lot of loss in production. It would be easy for them to restructure… It’s too obvious that they wouldn’t just mistakenly do this and not expect these repercussions.”

So maybe Anheuser-Busch executives are not stupid; they’re just evil. They meant to destroy Bud Light all along, to rid themselves forever of their image of being a beer for ordinary Americans who might dare to resist the Left’s authoritarian agenda. Sure, they’d lose a few billion, but in the end, they’d have the approval of the woke, the compromised, and the insane, and that’s all that matters.