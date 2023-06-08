Great News! Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Beer

At last, here is something to celebrate: for the first time since 2001, Bud Light is not the top-selling beer in America. Ever since it embraced fake woman Dylan Mulvaney as the face of the brand and thereby endorsed the Left’s relentless efforts to force us all to affirm that 2+2=5 and that men can become women, Bud Light has been in a never-ending nosedive. King of Beers no more; now Bud Light is just the Drag Queen of Beers.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported Wednesday that “in the four weeks ending May 28, Modelo Especial store sales soared past $333 million, a 15.6 percent rise on the same period last year.” This was good enough to pass Bud Light and claim the top spot, as Bud Light sold only $297 million worth of beer during that same period, “which was a 22.8 percent fall in sales compared to the same time last year.”

Great news, but wait a minute: Americans bought $297 million worth of Bud Light during the month of May? Why is anybody still plunking down good money for tranny fluid? Are there really that many followers of Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu in America today? Are Leftist groups buying up pallets of the stuff and dumping it in landfills on the sly, so as to give the impression that the patriots’ boycott and abandonment of the woke brand is not as effective as it really has been?

Whatever the case may be, Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch (AB), is crying all the way to the bank. Anheuser-Busch is the parent company of Modelo Especial, too, so as far as they’re concerned, the demise of Bud Light is just a matter of people opting for a Quarter Pounder instead of a Big Mac: it’s all the same McDonald’s. Anheuser-Busch is still raking in Americans’ beer money. However, the Daily Mail notes that “US sales of Modelo are controlled by rival Constellation Brands and do not count as part of AB InBev’s global volumes as part of an anti-trust settlement.”

What’s more, the cultural importance of Bud Light’s catastrophic and precipitous decline cannot be easily waved away. For years, Leftist groups such as the LGBTQWTF advocacy group called the Human Rights Campaign have been intimidating corporations into compliance with the Left’s agenda by threatening them with dire economic consequences if they refused to play along. Now, however, for the very first time, patriots have shown corporations that bowing to the woke agenda can come with a price as well.

That’s not to say, of course, that Bud Light has suffered enough. It clearly has not: on Wednesday in Las Vegas, it proved once again that its tentative backing away from Mulvaney was insincere, as it sponsored an event called “Pride Family Bingo,” which featured the now-familiar assortment of hypersexualized drag queens. What’s more, the Daily Mail notes that “longer-term trends show that Bud Light remains the top-selling beer in the US this year so far, according to NielsenIQ. Bud Light sales count for 9.1 percent of the total market in 2023, while Modelo has 8 percent — a gap of several hundred million dollars.”

Could Modelo overtake Bud Light for the year? It could happen, but it would require the patriots’ abandonment of the brand to expand and deepen. And given the fact that Anheuser-Busch is one big corporation and one part of it is as woke as any other part, shifting to Modelo isn’t going to do the job in the long run. There are plenty of fine non-Anheuser-Busch beers out there, and plenty of summer left; now is the time to do some taste tests. The Daily Mail says that some AB competitors have already seen the benefits: “Coors Light went up 26.3 percent, while Miller Lite went up 23.1 percent and Yuengling saw the biggest increase at 36.3 percent.”

However, Bud Light is still hoping that the “bottom has been hit” and that it will soon experience “a ‘turn-around in performance,’ according to Bumps Williams Consulting’s monthly industry report.” Anheuser-Bush is planning to “triple its marketing spending in the US this summer as it tries to boost ailing sales.” They’ve already tried camouflage cans and even paying people to drink the stuff, and so far nothing has worked.

Here’s an idea: if Bud Light really wants to turn things around, it should consider hiring the foremost critic of the trans madness, Matt Walsh, as its new spokesman. I’d drink to that.