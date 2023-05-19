Woe Upon Woe: Anheuser-Busch Loses Its Gay Badge for Not Standing by Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney

Alleged woman Dylan Mulvaney is no longer sipping Bud Light in his bubble bath, but the patriots aren’t coming back: the New York Post reported Friday that “sales of the nation’s top-selling beer have plummeted nearly 25% since Mulvaney posted a photo of a Bud Light tallboy featuring her face on April 1.” “Her” face? The Mulvaney to which the Post is referring is, of course, a man who has become rich and famous by pretending to be a woman. The Post is in full cowardice mode, playing along with Mulvaney’s delusions, as Leftists demand that we do. Why so many organizations and big corporations are willing to propagate this nonsense came clear on Thursday when Anheuser-Busch lost its coveted LGBTQ+ rating for backing away from Mulvaney after sales plummeted.

Every corporation, you see, has to have a gay badge, or what is officially known as a “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” seal of approval. Benevolently bestowing these sought-after badges is the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which the Post described in April as “the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world,” noting that it has gotten “millions” from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. HRC gives corporations points, which are known as a Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score, for being gay-friendly. According to the Post, “businesses that attain the maximum 100 total points earn the coveted title ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality.” But the HRC is an angry god; it also subtracts points if corporations dare not to toe the woke line.

That’s what just happened to Anheuser-Busch: USA Today reported Thursday that in a May 9 letter, “the Human Rights Campaign informed the Bud Light maker that it has suspended its Corporate Equality Index score.” Anheuser-Busch had a score of 100 and was proudly wearing its “Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality” badge when the Mulvaney fiasco hit. At first, rattled Anheuser-Busch executives tried to ride out the controversy in silence, but finally, at the beginning of this month, it issued a disingenuous statement backing gingerly away from Mulvaney: “This was one single can given to one social media influencer. It was not made for production or sale to the general public. This can is not a formal campaign or advertisement.”

That wasn’t true. There may have been only one can of Bud Light with Mulvaney’s face on it, but Anheuser-Busch should have owned up to Mulvaney’s bubble bath video, in which he is surrounded by cans of Bud Light, and come clean about what exactly they planned to do with the guy in the future. As it was, the statement satisfied no one. Patriots who had abandoned the brand for its readiness to join in the Left’s efforts to force us all to accept their delusions were angry that Anheuser-Busch had stopped well short of apologizing. And Leftists were enraged that the beer baron hadn’t told patriots to go drink Yuengling, as Bud Light was going to stand by its prancing, mincing man.

Without its gay badge, Anheuser-Busch could face the full wrath of the establishment Left: attacks in the media, boycotts, employee walkouts, and more. Eric Bloem of the HRC fumed that “Anheuser-Busch backtracking on support for the LGBTQ community in the face of anti-trans and hate-filled rhetoric sends the message to employees, shareholders, and customers that it does not stand up for the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion it espouses.” Oh horror of horrors! He added, “Anheuser-Busch had a key moment to really stand up and demonstrate the importance of their values of diversity, equity and inclusion and their response really fell short.”

Even worse, Anheuser-Busch is not jumping up and falling into line with the Left’s demands even now: it “has not responded to inquiries from the Human Rights Campaign.” Bloem, however, hopes that the prospect of corporate ruin at the hands of the vengeful and fascist Left will force the beer giant to come crawling back: “He hopes the ultimatum from the Human Rights Campaign will jump-start a conversation.”

As he railed against Anheuser-Busch, Bloem made it clear what led Bud Light to reach out to Mulvaney in the first place and what the Left’s overall agenda is: “As we look at those pressures on businesses, it all comes back down to understanding that the LGBTQ+ community is part of the fabric of our society. This is not the first time a business has been tested for supporting the LGBTQ+ community. What remains true is that businesses that do stand up for the community in meaningful ways and really live up to their values of allyship succeed.”

That is: support the LGBTWTF community, wear your gay badge with pride — or else. This is a campaign to force corporations to endorse and propagate the Left’s values so as to impose those values on society as a whole. Those who get out of line will be severely punished.