No One Dares Say the Real Reason This Texas Man Killed His Daughters

It was back on New Year’s Day 2008 that Yaser Said brutally murdered his two daughters, Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, in Irving, Texas. On Tuesday, he was finally convicted of capital murder and received an automatic life sentence. But throughout the trial and all the coverage it received, it was clear that virtually no one is willing to tell the truth about why Said killed his daughters, or to face the unpleasant reality that murders of this kind could quite easily happen again in America.

According to Fox News, prosecutor Lauren Black said at the trial that Said was “obsessed with possession and control.” No doubt he was. Fox also tells us that “in a letter written to the judge, Said wrote that he was not happy with his daughters’ ‘dating activity’ but he denied killing them.” Also, “in a Dec. 21, 2007, email that was brought into evidence, Amina Said told a teacher that she and her sister planned to run away. She said they didn’t want to live by the culture of their father, who was born in Egypt, nor did they want arranged marriages, as he planned. Her father, she said, had ‘made our lives a nightmare. He will, without any drama nor doubt, kill us,’ the email read.” So the picture was painted of a hyper-possessive and controlling father who disliked his daughters dating, as he had arranged marriages for them, and who had apparently actively threatened them. And all this had to do with Yaser Said’s Egyptian culture.

That’s all true, but it isn’t the whole truth. Also incomplete and misleading was a New York Post article from August 1, when the trial was about to begin, which reported that “friends and family said Said was unhappy that his teenage daughters were dating.” Dallas’ WFAA likewise missed the mark when it reported that “police believed he became jealous and obsessed because the girls both dated American boys.”

In reality, Yaser Said wasn’t angry over the fact that his daughters were dating or over their dating American boys. WFAA actually had it right in an earlier report, from June 4, which said that “police believe Yaser Said was angry his daughters were dating boys who were non-Muslim and killed them.” That is what the Dallas Morning News reported all the way back in January 2008: the girls’ mother, Patricia, had said, regarding Amina, that “since they are Muslim that the daughter was only allowed to date other Muslims. Yaser had found out she went on a date with a non-Muslim and became very angry and threatened her with bodily harm.”

That actually makes sense in connection with these killings, because Islamic law prohibits Muslim women from marrying non-Muslim men. The Qur’an says, “And do not give your daughters in marriage to idolaters until they believe, for indeed, a believing slave is better than an idolater, even though he pleases you” (2:221). And in the Qur’an, pretty much anyone who isn’t a Muslim is an idolater.

But no one wants to report that Yaser Said killed his daughters for dating non-Muslims. According to the establishment media narrative, Muslims are always and in every case victims. This case, as horrific as it is, can be attributed to an overbearing father and even to Egyptian culture, but not to the I-word; to suggest that Islamic teaching had anything to do with these killings would be “Islamophobic.”

This denial is nothing new. In these days of rampant FBI corruption, it’s illuminating to remember that back in 2008, the FBI dropped its designation of these murders as an “honor killing,” that is, an attempt by the father to cleanse the family of the shame his daughters had brought to it by their behavior.

Muslims commit 91% of honor killings worldwide, and in a telling Qur’anic passage (18:80-81), a young man is killed because he is unrighteous and his pious parents deserve a more religious child. According to Islamic law, “retaliation is obligatory against anyone who kills a human being purely intentionally and without right.” However, “not subject to retaliation” is “a father or mother (or their fathers or mothers) for killing their offspring, or offspring’s offspring.” (Reliance of the Traveller o1.1-2). In other words, someone who kills his child incurs no legal penalty under Islamic law. In this case, the victims were the murderer’s daughters — victims of the culture of violence and intimidation that such laws help create.

But we have been taught over all these years of “Islamophobia” indoctrination that we must not speak of such things.

When Yaser Said was arrested, Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said, “This man brutally murdered — shot to death — his two daughters in his taxi cab. What led him to do that, I think at this point to us, is irrelevant.”

No, sir. It isn’t irrelevant at all. Knowing exactly what happened in this case could help authorities prevent such honor killings in the future. Does anyone care about other girls who might be threatened in the way Amina and Sarah were, or does fear of “Islamophobia” trump all other concerns now?