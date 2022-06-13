Buh-Bye, Groomers: Fox News Celebrates Radical Transing of Very Young Children

We all expected CNN and MSNBC to pull out all the stops for Pride Month, but did anyone expect Fox News to go off the deep end with a story promoting the the transing of very small children? Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened over the weekend. My colleague Chris Queen reported it on Saturday:

Fox News recently featured the story of Ryland Whittington. Whittington looks like a typical American teenage boy, and in Fox News’ video, you see Whittington tossing the football with Dad and dressing like a stylish teenage boy. The problem with all of it is that Whittington isn’t a boy — Whittington is a girl who identifies as a boy, and her parents have gone along with the charade. According to the Whittington family, Ryland indicated that she was really a boy before she could even speak. “I could see it. It wasn’t him trying to be a brat. It was like painful. It was painful for him to have to wear feminine clothing and for us constantly telling him that you are a girl,” Hillary Whittington said.

I know that the conservative is not monolithic and that Fox News had done a lot of good over the years, but this is just beyond the pale.

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas wrapped up the segment by gushing to Dana Perino—who, in fairness, looked like she was filming a hostage video—”What extraordinary courage displayed by Ryland, his sister Brinley, father, Jeff, and mom, Hillary. I want to thank the Whittington family for speaking to us. It’s not easy, particularly at a time when transgender issues have been politicized. People are afraid of what they don’t understand, Dana. This family hopes their story will lead to more understanding, more acceptance, and ultimately, more love.”

How about a little truth, Fox? Is it loving to lie to children? There is nothing courageous about deceiving a child about his or her gender. Those of us who reject this ideology don’t do it because we don’t understand it: we reject it because it’s an abomination to God and a rejection of science.

I recently learned (HT: Jeff Reynolds) that there’s a term for this sort of parental psychosis: “Transhausen by proxy.”

The website Mixedarticle defines it thusly:

In some corners of the internet, the neologism “Transhausen by proxy” – or its derivatives “Transhausen by proxy syndrome” and “Transhausen parent” – appears to be gaining popularity. According to this logic, a “Transhausen parent” is a parent who convinces themselves that their child is experiencing gender dysphoria and then changes their behavior to convince their child that they are trans.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy, according to MedlinePlus, is “a mental illness and a form of child abuse. The caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.”

That’s an apt description of these attention-grabbing parents who seek validation by pushing their kids into transgenderism at younger and younger ages. And it’s always the mothers, isn’t it? Where are the fathers in these families and why are they so afraid to stand up to their controlling wives?

And what is Fox doing celebrating what is clearly a mental illness? Ryland is a girl, right down to her DNA, and for parents, medical providers, and Fox News to pretend otherwise is an outright lie—one that encourages other vulnerable children and their lunatic parents to perpetuate the fantasy that gender is not an immutable characteristic.

Dr. Robert Malone, in describing the Covid zombies who obey leaders like Dr. Fauci without question, called the phenomenon mass formation psychosis. “When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it, and then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere,” he told podcaster Joe Rogan. “And one of the aspects of that phenomenon is that the people that they identify as their leaders, the ones typically that come in and say you have this pain and I can solve it for you. I and I alone.”

Malone further explained, “Then they will follow that person. It doesn’t matter whether they lied to them or whatever. The data is irrelevant.”

And who do people follow when biblical truth is rejected and there’s a vacuum in the culture? Celebrities, “influencers,” and the media. Fox News.

A paper published in the Journal of the America Medical Association found that media attention focused on gender dysphoria may very well play a significant role in the explosive growth of transgendering, especially among youth. JAMA concluded, “This cross-sectional study found evidence of an association between media coverage of TGD [transgender and gender-diverse] issues and presentation of young people to gender clinics in Australia and the UK.”

And the groomers at Fox News are happy to jump on this radical bandwagon. Shame on whoever signed off and participated in this and on those with influence at the network, like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, who have remained silent in the wake of the offensive segment.

The promoters of this gender-bending ideology tell those of us who don’t believe the lie and refuse to go along with it that we are to blame for the pain these children and adults feel. I reject that notion. This is what happens when a culture rejects God, rejects the truths found in the Bible, and embraces a pagan philosophy that worships at the altar of self-fulfillment.

Unlike Fox News, we here at PJ Media do not play word games with gender, nor do we cave to the demands of the LGBTQ crowd. We call a spade a spade and a boy a boy. Sure, the Left hates it and it gets us throttled on social media, but the truth is more important than clicks and the approval of the elites in Big Tech and the left-wing media. Fox News may not be on your side anymore, but we are. If you’d like to be part of our team and support honest journalism, please become a PJ Media member today. In addition to a whole list of benefits, your support allows us to continue telling the truth about the groomers who want to lure our children in and destroy them. Use the promo code WOKE for a 25% discount today.