Democrats’ Bullying Worked, Disney to Show Political Ads on Hulu

After many complaints from Democrats, Hulu confirmed that it will now show political issue and campaign ads on its platform to comport with parent company Disney’s policy.

Disney's move to allow political issue ads on Hulu follows controversy over the streaming service's decision to reject such ads around guns and abortions from Democratic groups. https://t.co/PdW97Yq7aM — Axios (@axios) July 27, 2022

Hulu’s ad policy originally stated that it prohibits content “that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance (e.g. social issues).”

The Democratic Governors Association publically reprimanded Hulu on Twitter and called the policy a “censorship of truth.”

.@Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous and offensive. Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion – Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people.https://t.co/Bh2dOnoynm — DCCC (@dccc) July 25, 2022

”After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” said Disney, according to Axios.

Hulu is not bound by federal statutes to show ads that the streaming service deems controversial, unlike broadcast companies, which are bound by the Federal Communications Commission.

Hulu’s guidelines will now match ESPN and FX, Axios confirms.

Related: ‘Deadpool’ Star Makes Fun of the Controversy Surrounding the New R-Rated Additions to Disney+

Disney has stated that it will reject ads for alcohol or politics for its streaming service Disney+ to keep its image family friendly, according to Variety.

Disney has already failed at that with the Pixar short film, Out, available on Disney+.

"Out" is a new Pixar short film that introduces the studio’s first gay main character. It follows a gay man’s journey into acceptance as he prepares to move into a city with his boyfriend. https://t.co/qUWh0YS8tq — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020

Not to mention the fact that Disney+ now airs R-rated movies.

Disney+ Now Has R-Rated Movies: How to Turn on Parental Controls https://t.co/ogncKbBda6 — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2022

The streaming service attempts to offset the R-ratings by providing parental controls; however, if the service were actually “family-friendly” then one wouldn’t need parental controls. That’s kind of the whole point of being family-friendly: being friendly to the entire family.

Will Disney be as open and accommodating for Republican ads and conservative issues? Most likely not. This is probably what it means when Disney says it will review ads on a case-by-case basis, as Deadline reports.