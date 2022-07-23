'Deadpool' Star Makes Fun of the Controversy Surrounding the New R-Rated Additions to Disney+

This week, Disney+ announced that it would begin adding R-rated movies from its wide stable of content to its streaming options. Parents can add content filters to accounts to block kids from seeing these films — unlike the content from its “not-so-secret gay agenda” that kids can access anytime.

Some critics have pointed out that the addition of the R-rated content to Disney+ flies in the face of Disney’s family-friendly streaming offerings. But the star of one of those R-rated movies, Deadpool, is making fun of this decision. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the foul-mouthed superhero, took to Twitter to make his digs at Disney.

“Reynolds is known as a cut-up who can’t pass up the chance to be funny about such news,” writes Becky Burkett at Disney Dining. “And whether it was in response to some fans’ disapproval of the additions to Disney+, a silent confession about his childhood fears while watching Disney films, or simple Reynolds-style hilarity, the actor took to social media shortly after Disney made its ‘R-rated’ announcement (pun intended) to have a little fun.”

Reynolds’ tweet included content from a marketing firm called Maximum Effort, which bills itself as a company that “makes movies, tv series, content, ads, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds.”

In the tweet, Reynolds suggests that certain Disney classics should receive the R rating, The graphics from Maximum Effort look like ratings warnings from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), but they include Reynolds’ commentary on what makes the films worthy of an R.

According to Reynolds, Disney’s first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, deserves an R for “breaking and entering” and “borderline polyandry,” not to mention that Reynolds is “pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.”

The MPAA should slap an R on Old Yeller because of the “total ugly-cry inducing straight up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

How about The Lion King? Give it an R for “Fratricide. Mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissin’ cousins. Seriously.” Yikes. That one will make you look at Simba and Nala in a different light.

Last, but not least, Reynolds wants to give Bambi an R for the “cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom that will cause lifelong trauma.”

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

Whether Reynolds is making fun of Disney+ for adding R-rated films to its platform or whether he’s parodying those who object to the decision, these are hilarious.

Good for Reynolds for having a little fun with the culture wars when everybody else is so serious.