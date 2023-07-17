'Sound of Freedom' Projected to Hit Massive Box Office Milestone

According to a new report, “Sound of Freedom” is projected to hit the $100 million mark after only two weeks in theaters around the country. Audiences for the film have increased by a whopping 37% over the first weekend of the movie’s release. Folks, that is truly incredible.

Most movies that hit the theater will experience subsequent drops in attendance and ticket sales starting the second weekend of release. Sometimes the drop in box office profit is upward of 50%. However, that’s not the case with “Sound of Freedom,” a movie that exposes the dark and evil reality of child sex trafficking. Instead of going down each weekend, the movie’s numbers are going up.

The Daily Wire reports:

The Jim Caviezel-led project, which deals with the horrors of human trafficking, has earned more than $85 million at the domestic box office over a 13-day run through Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo.

“While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution at Angel Studios. He went on to say of the film’s performance: “Driven by millions of fans and supporters, SOUND of FREEDOM has become a national—and soon international—movement for change.”

Sound of Freedom fans, thank the theater staff for supporting the mission of bringing awareness to this movie. Thank the young staff members who ensure the largest possible audiences see the film. Let’s treat theater employees with the respect they deserve. #SoundOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/FzEnk3V32A — Angel Studios (@AngelStudiosInc) July 13, 2023

“There have only been 10 wide release movies in box office history that have had a 2nd weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend,” Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution for Angel Studios, stated in a conversation about the film. “All of them did it at Christmas. Angel Studios is the only Studio to do this in the summer blockbuster season with SOUND OF FREEDOM.”

The studio that developed the extremely popular faith-based television series “The Chosen” are the same folks behind “Sound of Freedom.”

The film has done incredibly well in the middle of the country and the southern portion of the United States, becoming the number one movie over the July 7-9 weekend at theaters in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City, according to Comscore data.

Actor Jim Caviezel, who is most famous for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the 2004 blockbuster “The Passion of the Christ” takes on the role of Tim Ballard in “Sound of Freedom.” Ballard is a real-life federal agent who quit his job and took on a dangerous mission to rescue a young girl from sex slavery in South America.

Christian Toto, a conservative film reviewer, wrote a piece recently that outlined some of the reasons that liberals are seething over the film, despite the fact that we should all be on board with ending child sex trafficking. One of the reasons Toto lists for leftists bashing the movie is tribalism. He explains that anything that appeals to conservatives, they are going to immediately hate on, simply because to do otherwise would be like abandoning their “tribe.” Leftists stick together no matter what. It’s the hive mind in action.

Toto notes that liberals also despise the film because it reveals groomers for who they really are. We are currently living in a day and age where it has become acceptable practice to bring young children to Pride parades where men and women are flashing their naked bodies and simulating (or perhaps even carrying out) sex acts in public. Kids are being told that this is a normal and healthy expression of sexuality. It’s not.

We also have schools encouraging young people to “transition” to the opposite sex and take hormones or get surgeries without informing their parents.

The “Sound of Freedom” has come out at a time when one of the hot-button issues of the day is protecting children from sexual perversion and deviancy, Thus, the left will attack it as they do anything that offers kids a safe haven for their innocence.

But despite their best efforts, audiences have spoken. They love “Sound of Freedom” and what it stands for. The film’s success is a good representation of where the average person stands on critical issues facing the country. It’s not on the left.