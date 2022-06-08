HORROR: 'Flash' Star Ezra Miller Accused of Child Trafficking and Abusing Minor for Four Years

TMZ broke a horrifying story about Ezra Miller on Wednesday, reporting that the star of Warner Brothers’ Flash has not only been arrested and accused of abusing several women but he is now accused of taking control of a minor Native American girl in 2017 from a reservation in South Dakota and supplying her with drugs and alcohol and trafficking her internationally for the last four years. Tokata Iron Eyes is now eighteen, and her parents say she has been under a cult-like control of Miller since she was twelve.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tokata Iron Eyes met a then-23-year-old Miller in 2016 — when she was just 12 — and the actor was visiting the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. From there, Tokata’s parents say she and Ezra developed a friendship they believe puts Tokata at risk. Tokata’s parents say Miller flew her to London in 2017 to visit the studio where “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was filmed, as she was a big fan and Miller was a star in the movie. At the time of the trip, they say Tokata was 14 and Ezra was 25.

12.31.21 #EzraMiller shows up w group. We have dinner. few wks later- Ezra gives Tokata LSD, fucks w/her mind, physically assaults Tokata (witnessed). Ezra’s grooming behavior includes everyone. Wish knew then what know now. I won’t be silenced #gaslighted Whitney works 4 Ezra pic.twitter.com/Vvtb2LC9iA — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 8, 2022

Tokata’s mother, Sara Jumping Eagle, is pleading for the public to help her locate her daughter and is asking authorities for a restraining order against Miller. Jumping Eagle has accused Miller of being a “spiritual voyeur” and using Native American spirituality for nefarious purposes. “Ezra Miller is [a] spiritual voyeur dabbling in various indigenous peoples’ spiritual beliefs, combining w voodoo; using these beliefs [to control] Tokata Iron Eyes mind, luring more people in a cult-like manner,” she wrote on Twitter.

#EzraMiller is spiritual voyeur dabbling in various indigenous peoples’ spiritual beliefs, combining w voodoo; using these beliefs vs Tokata Iron Eyes mind, luring more people in cult-like manner. #gaslighting #predator #WarnerBros #warnerbrothers — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 8, 2022

Jumping Eagle also says that Miller has Tokata’s phone and is controlling her social media. She posted a photo of her daughter looking dazed in the back of a car with Miller.

According to TMZ, “the parents say they flew to Miller’s Vermont home in January to get their daughter … and discovered she didn’t have her driver’s license, car keys, bank card, and other items needed to navigate life independently. They say they also found bruises on Tokata’s body which they allege Ezra caused.”

“My family is living a nightmare,” wrote Jumping Eagle. “Ezra Miller has brainwashed my daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, physically assaulted her, is perpetuating cult-like behaviors and emotional abuse. Ezra’s dangerous behaviors are escalating with no accountability from Warner Brothers.”

Warner Brothers has been under fire recently for not removing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 even after almost 5 million people signed a petition asking for her total removal. The studio has steadfastly refused to respond to the public backlash. Once again the studio is stone silent on Miller’s alleged child trafficking caper. PJ Media reached out to Warner Brothers with a series of questions about what they knew and when they knew it.

One question that should be answered is if anyone at Warner Brothers knew that Miller was traveling with a minor from 2017 to 2021 and if the studio paid for any of those trips. If it did, Jumping Eagle might have a huge legal claim against the entertainment giant.

One thing is certain: Warner Brothers executives knew Miller was nothing but trouble. Rolling Stone had the story back in April.

On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential sequel to The Flash. Warner Bros. also has avoided making any key decisions on tentpoles ahead of Discovery taking control of WarnerMedia in a $43 billion mega-merger.

The report also had this disturbing information that sounds suspiciously like what Jumping Eagle says Miller did to Tokata.

The couple claimed that after Miller’s arrest, Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them, with Miller saying to the man, “I will burry [sic] you and and your slut wife,” according to the report. The petition also alleges that Miller stole the woman’s passport and the man’s wallet, which included a social security card, driver’s license and bank cards.

But that’s not all. Video footage exists of Miller choking a female fan. “In April 2020, footage of the actor apparently choking a woman at an Iceland bar circulated on social media.” Worse, Miller was on the same movie, Secrets of Dumbledore, which Johnny Depp was fired from because of Amber Heard’s lies. “Sources say the Iceland footage gave Warner Bros. pause at the time, but Miller was not kicked off Secrets of Dumbledore like castmate Johnny Depp, who lost his libel case against a British tabloid, which had referred to the actor as a ‘wife-beater.'” But actual video footage of an assault wasn’t enough for Warner Brothers to get rid of Miller.

Why?

Well, here’s an interesting factoid. Miller says he’s “non-binary” and uses “they/them” pronouns. What do you think the chances are that the reluctance to do anything about this obviously disturbed person has something to do with his protected status as a member of the criticism-proof “LGBTQ+ community”?

I asked Warner Brothers that exact question. If they respond, PJ Media will add their explanation to this report.

A statement alleged to be from Tokata has been released, claiming she is not in a cult or a victim of trafficking but that her parents were the abusive ones for not embracing her “trans” identity. Jumping Eagle does not believe Tokata is in control of her phone, however, nor does she believe she’s in control of her social media posts.

The statement said in part, “I am in no way or in any circumstance have ever been during my short adulthood, in need of a conservatorship. My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of incoherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well-being.” The statement then accused her parents of severe “emotional and psychological manipulation.”

If Tokata really wrote that, it’s important to note that she’s been in the care and control of Miller for the last four years according to her parents, during which time she could not legally consent. TMZ did not verify that the statement came from Tokata and has not interviewed her in person.

Tokata is connected to environmental activists and was featured on Disney+.

Tokata (Future) Iron Eyes is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and has been confronting injustice since she was 9 years old, when she testified against a uranium mine in the sacred Black Hills. As a youth leader in the climate movement, she continues to demonstrate her commitment to compelling the world to listen to Indigenous Nations— from the NODAPL movement at Standing Rock to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women across the US… Tokata was recently featured on the Marvel Hero Project on Disney+, a series shining light on young people who are changing the world. She is also a singer, songwriter and recently began attending college in January 2020. Tokata hopes to inspire more youth from indigenous communities as well as around the world to use their voice and confront injustice.

One vocal critic on Twitter (who might be Miller himself as he is reported to use many anonymous accounts) is blaming Tokata’s parents. But if Miller did groom Tokata, it’s certain he groomed her parents too. That’s what abusers do. One thing is certain: It is never acceptable for an unrelated adult man to take control of someone else’s daughter for any reason. If Miller believed that Tokata was being abused, the answer is to go to relatives or authorities for help. It is never okay to take custody of someone’s child and refuse to return her. Tokata was last seen with Miller in Hawaii.