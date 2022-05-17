Amber Heard Attorney Mocks Johnny Depp With Bad Impression of Him

Sometimes life imitates art, but sometimes it imitates a bad B movie with D-list actors. That’s what happened on Tuesday in a Virginia courtroom, where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing off with their teams of lawyers doing their best to outshine each other. Today, the winner of the Razzie in this show should be defense attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who forgot to turn her microphone on so many times that the judge had to verbally chastise her several times.

For the love of God & man……..

Can someone please explain how cross examination is supposed to work to Elaine?? "Mrs. Bredehoft, again, you have to turn on your microphone or I can't hear you." Judge#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial#ElaineBredehoft #amberheardisapsychopath — Kasshole 😁🍄🍒🌷🐿 (@HiattKassi) May 17, 2022

But that wasn’t even close to the worst part of Elaine’s very bad, no good, terrible, embarrassing, awful day. She also decided to try and imitate Depp’s voice, causing the actor to visibly laugh out loud. Depp has not looked at Heard since this trial began. Trying to mock Depp — who in an emotional recording of the last conversation he had with his ex-wife in person told her she would never see his eyes again—Heard’s attorney turned the courtroom into her stand-up debut, lowered her voice to silly depths, and tried to ape Depp’s tone. This is hard to watch.

RELATED: 5 Ways Johnny Depp Lawyer Wrecked Amber Heard on Cross-Examination

#ElaineBredehoft is trending on Twitter because her gaffes have become so numerous that people are starting to crack up. The spectators in the gallery, who have been instructed not to have any kind of reaction to anything that happens in court, are having a very hard time keeping their laughter to themselves. Several people were reported to have left the courtroom in a rush to make it to the hallway before busting into gales of laughter. Bredehoft’s antics include arguing with an increasingly annoyed judge repeatedly over the same objection and not being able to rephrase a question that is leading (other than to throw in what she considers to be a magic phrase–“what if any…”–before the same question the judge declared leading a few seconds earlier). The judge has had to say repeatedly, “what if any isn’t a cure-all.” The phrase “what if any” has become something of an internet joke at this point.

We thought about doing a #whatifany drinking game but we might not be alive tomorrow — jumper101 (@jumper1079) May 17, 2022

Here’s some footage of the gallery breaking down, unable to stifle the laughs.

Here’s Bredehoft struggling to rephrase a question the judge already ruled was leading and hearsay.

If you want to see how this happened in context, the full video is here. Don’t forget that I’m live streaming this #MeToo extravaganza on my YouTube channel every day all day until we get a verdict. Join me!