5 Ways Johnny Depp Lawyer Wrecked Amber Heard on Cross-Examination

Camille Vasquez, the secret weapon attorney on Johnny Depp’s team from Brown Rudnick, was unleashed on Amber Heard today during the 50 million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, where the Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife. Vasquez made a splash on social media with her brutal cross-examination, which started late in the afternoon on Monday after a ten-day break. Viewers were getting worried that the cross wouldn’t happen until Tuesday, but it finally did–and no one was prepared for how Vasquez came out swinging at the Magic Mike XXL starlet.

So, THAT’S why Johnny won’t look at her

Vasquez opened her cross by revealing the story behind what everyone watching this trial has noticed: Johnny Depp hasn’t been able to look at Heard even once. “Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you once this entire trial, has he?”

“Not that I’ve noticed, no,” replied Heard.

“You know exactly why Mr. Depp won’t look back at you, don’t you?” Heard said she did know why until Vasquez asked her next question. “He promised you you would never see his eyes again, isn’t that true?” Heard denied knowing that Depp told her that. That’s when Vasquez played a tape we haven’t heard yet. On it, Heard, having broken the restraining order to see Depp and beg for him to come back to her, is heard begging to touch him again and see his eyes. At one point she tries to take his glasses off. After rebuffing her attempt to remove his glasses, Depp says, “You will not see my f*cking eyes again.”

About that divorce settlement charity tale…

Vasquez confronted Heard about lying about donating her 7 million dollar divorce settlement to charity. “Sitting here today you have not donated the 7 million dollars—donated, not pledged, donated—the seven million dollars divorce settlement to charity?” asked Vasquez.

“I use pledged and donated synonymous with one another,” said Heard, unbelievably.

“But I don’t,” broke in Vasquez. “Miss Heard, I don’t use it synonymously.” Heard then interrupted Vasquez and tried to correct Vasquez by saying, “that’s how donations are paid,” which made absolutely no sense since a “pledge” is a promise to pay and not a payment.

“Miss Heard, respectfully, that’s not my question,” Vasquez snapped back.

Then Vasquez pulled out hard evidence that Heard ran around town telling everyone she could that she “donated” the entire 7 million dollar settlement to sick children and the ACLU. It was beautiful. Bizarrely, Heard claimed she had no idea if this interview was after she received the money. (Spoiler: it was.) Watch this.

How did “abuse” pictures end up in People magazine?

Heard claimed she didn’t give several photos from her phone to People magazine that they used on the cover (shown below) to claim that Heard was a battered wife.

“You gave these pictures to People Magazine after you publicly accused Mr. Depp of domestic abuse, didn’t you?” asked Vasquez. “I didn’t personally no…no I gave these pictures to my lawyers and my representatives…” said Heard.

Vasquez laughed incredulously and said, “So it’s your testimony, Miss Heard, that your lawyers and representatives gave these pictures of their client to People magazine in the middle of a contentious divorce?”

Heard continued to deny that she personally gave the photos to People. This part of the testimony makes her look ridiculous.

Then there was the text message debacle

Vasquez pointed out the numerous photos Heard had taken of Depp sleeping. Heard has claimed that Depp was “passed out” from drug use. Most of the photos just look like Depp napping. Vasquez pointed out the absurdity of the fact that Heard has no photos of the battered face or body she claimed to have but does have a phone full of sleepy Depp photos. At one point, Vasquez asked Heard if she sent an embarrassing photo of Depp to a friend. Heard said she couldn’t recall. That’s when the text messages came out showing that Heard had sent the photo to her friend Rocky Pennington. Heard suddenly recalled that not only did she send the photo but she did it to get “support” from her best friend. This is maddening to watch. But also, way to go, Camille.

Remember when Amber said she was beaten repeatedly by Johnny while he was wearing rings and there wasn’t a scratch on her?

Heard keeps claiming that Depp hit her in the face while wearing rings and yet she doesn’t have one photograph showing the kind of damage that would do. Why is that? Vasquez poked more than a few holes in that one. In the following video, Vasquez confirmed with Heard that Depp was wearing the rings during the alleged abuse and then showed a photo Heard claims is after being beaten in the face with those rings. The photo shows a bruise on her arm but a flawless face. If I were on this jury, this would be the Perry Mason moment for me. No one gets hit in the face with chunky rings and walks away looking unscathed. “So, Mr. Depp hit you in the face multiple times while wearing rings, is that correct?” asked Vasquez before showing the jury the photo. Heard testified that Depp hit her so many times that she “lost count.”

“There’s no injuries to your face in this picture are there?” asked Vasquez.

“Not that this picture shows.”

Watch Vasquez teach this class in how to impeach a witness.

These were only a few of the beatings Vasquez handed out to Heard today, and tomorrow it will only get better.