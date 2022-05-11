'Woke' Target Peddling 'Trans' Clothing to Teens

Gender dysphoria is a mental illness that compels a majority of those who suffer from it to want to kill themselves. Target is making that illness normal for young teens by selling them “trans” underwear. What could go wrong?

Target is peddling “binders” and “packers” for teen girls who believe they are boys. Binders are tops that conceal breasts. Packers are undershorts that do what you think; they make it look like a person is “packing” a penis.

PACK-O-RAMA! There are plenty of websites dedicated to “packing.” Not all of them are meant for women who want to be men.

Target has joined forces with a clothing brand called “TomboyX.” You can see the packers and binders here.

Some wokesters are happy to see Target sell underwear for gender-confused teens or perhaps teens who aren’t trans but are simply starved for attention, but not everyone on the left is happy with Target.

We are for the freedom of women to be themselves as they are, and to be proud of their bodies. We are against harm to women and girls. Shame on you @target and @tomboyx for encouraging harm to women and girls. This is NOT pride. https://t.co/7otq9Z9P4t — LGB Alliance USA (@LGBAlliance_USA) May 7, 2022

Targeting teens isn’t enough for the outlet. The retail giant also sells onesies for babies that read “My First Pride” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.” You can also buy dresses and rompers for boys and girls.

Why would Target target kids so young? History knows why.

FACT-O-RAMA! China’s Communist Chairman Mao urged kids to accept communism and report their parents who wouldn’t play along. Millions did, and their parents were tortured and killed. Leftist teachers have adopted the communist strategy of indoctrinating kids as young as possible.

Roughly 85% of trans kids “seriously consider” suicide, and more than 50% will attempt it. Why does Target support a lifestyle that will more often than not lead to a bunch of teens killing themselves?

🔴 SICK Target is now selling chest binders and packed underwear for children. This is on an entire different level of wokeness and grooming. They. Are. Coming. For. The. Children. The TomboyX collab features undergarments like compression tops pic.twitter.com/NXtJKonYK8 — @PalasAtenea(2)🍊 (@AthenaMia2nd) May 10, 2022

ATTACK-O-RAMA! Target garnered a lot of attention when they decided a men in dresses could use their ladies’ restrooms. They garnered even more attention when dudes in dresses started attacking kids in restrooms.

Pretending to be someone you are not isn’t cheap. A single pair of “packing” underwear (complete with fake wiener lump) will cost your confused teen $15. A five-pack of Hanes boxer briefs (for men with their own package) is only $18.29.

Target's 2022 Pride collection features binders and packing underwear pic.twitter.com/Z6egBBGkC7 — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) May 2, 2022

JOKE-O-RAMA! I once stuffed a rolled-up washcloth down my pants and went to a nightclub. Want to know what happened? It looked like I had TWO big wieners!

What about people like Chuck Schumer trans girls who want to sport a package they don’t have but don’t want to spend mad stacks on pricey, bulgy underwear? Lybate.com has the answers!

Stuffing your undies has never been easier! As per Lybate.com, those jonesing for a johnson can always substitute a sock, cotton balls, or even a sanitary napkin to trick people into thinking you’re a man.