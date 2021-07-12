Culture

No Mob For The Blob: BlobFest 2021 Is a Bust

By Kevin Downey Jr. Jul 12, 2021 12:49 PM ET
What Is BlobFest?

BlobFest is the yearly celebration of the 1958 Steve McQueen horror film The Blob. It’s held in Phoenixville, Pa., the home of the Colonial Theater, which the Blob attacks in the campy shocker flick.

Horror film fans descend on tiny Phoenixville for one weekend every summer. Restaurants are packed, vendors sell everything Blob-related you can imagine, and the weekend culminates in hundreds of screaming people running from the Colonial Theatre, recreating the scene in The Blob where panicked movie-goers flee the human-consumin’ blob.

Virtual Blobfest? Why?

My family attends BlobFest every year. It’s a hoot. Two years ago I got tipsy slurping Blob-tinis. For the second year in a row, BlobFest was “virtual,” despite COVID-19 restrictions being all but gutted nationwide. Phoenixville’s Bridge St., home to the BlobFest, the merchants, and most of the Blob-related hoopla, has been blocked off to auto traffic all summer. Normally Bridge street is packed with thousands of horror film aficionados. This year it was quiet, even for the usually festive Phoenixville. My family went anyway.

I was in Phoenixville six weeks ago for a gig. On Saturday afternoon, the town was packed. Yet this weekend, outdoor restaurant tables remained empty for BlobFest. The weather was great and no one was here. Some businesses locked up at 4:00 p.m. The weather was great and no one was here.

The only hint of the Blob was the Blob pin worn by my niece.

This year there were no vendors, no crowds and no Blob-tinis. Whomever decided to decimate kitschy horror-fest and make this weekend “virtual” dropped the blob.

The kooky yet catchy theme song for The Blob was written and recorded by “The Five Blobs”, a phantom group that was actually Burt Bacharach and a few studio musicians.

 

