Don Lemon Messed Around, and Now He’s About to Find Out

Some people will do anything to stay relevant. Even breaking the law.

We’ve seen it countless times, especially in today’s age. YouTubers and TikTokers who try to do something controversial in an effort to bump up viewing numbers. Politicians who make outrageous and dangerous statements for the sake of making sure their spotlight doesn’t fade. And now, a former CNN host who decided to raid a house of worship for the sake of headlines.

I’m talking about Don Lemon, who was ousted from the network back in 2023 after they deemed him no longer relevant to their news-reporting scene. But did that stop him from trying to create news? Hardly.

However, this time, he’s become the headline – and it may come back to bite him as a result.

After learning that one of its pastors was an official working with ICE, Lemon, along with several others, invaded his church live on the Internet and began pushing their way around.

What’s worse, he became obtrusive during his visit. According to the indictment, Lemon and his cohorts “oppressed, threatened and intimidated the Church congregants and pastors by physically occupying most of the main aisle and rows of chairs near the front of the Church, engaging in menacing and threatening behavior.”

And, need I remind you, this is in a place of worship. Where politics should be left behind in the name of God.

But hang on, it gets worse. The indictment also notes that Lemon and two co-defendants “largely surrounded” the pastor “in an attempt to oppress and intimidate him,” and ignored his countless requests to leave the church. All because they wanted answers about ICE.

That is so wrong. Call out someone about their job on the Internet all you want, but I’ve seen people like this intimidate agents in alternate locations – even threatening to come to their home – all because they feel they’re the “Gestapo” or “enemy” or whatever they label them.

What’s worse, this wasn’t spontaneous. Lemon planned this. He gathered with people outside in a parking lot at a grocery store to go over what they were going to do in that church. And though Lemon wasn’t foolish enough to give away the location online so others could form an unruly mob, it’s still quite disturbing.

Of course, Lemon paints this as a violation of his First Amendment rights. "This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court," his lawyer noted.

While the First Amendment provides protection in some situations, it does not provide a blanket for those that enter a church – a place that prevents any sort of unlawful political gathering – and intimidate others. It also doesn’t allow those to make personal judgment in the eye of God. They seem to forget that.

And, again, Lemon knew exactly what he was doing. He claimed that there was “no affiliations” with anti-ICE agitators regarding the attack. But this video shows otherwise, posted by the New York Post.

As a result, Lemon and his co-defendants now have one count each of conspiracy against religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom and a place of worship. But honestly, I think it should be more.

Here’s a man that tried to lean on sensationalism and popularity for the sake of spreading an anti-ICE agent that has now led to a much more dangerous – and deadly – situation in Minneapolis. And one, I remind you, that is under investigation. The Trump Administration isn’t letting the death of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti getting swept under the rug, despite Lemon’s insistence. But instead of working to find a message of peace, Lemon and his team brought chaos. To a church.

What bugs me most of all is his message post-arrest. He notes, “I will not stop now. I will not stop ever. In fact, there is no more important time but right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on truth and holds those in power accountable.”

Two things from this.

Number one, CNN did stop you. And I have a feeling if a proper sentence is handed down – which it should be – Lemon will learn from this and maybe focus on bringing peace into the picture, not conflict.

And the second? Well, I somewhat agree. “Shines a light on truth and holds those in power accountable.” The problem is, Don, this includes you as well. You planned this, and now you’re going to learn what happens when you do something like that. And, once more, at a place of worship where people go to get away from this sort of thing and be with their family and loved ones.

The First Amendment can only go so far before you try to use it to hammer your message onto others. End of story.

Remember, Don. CNN fired you for a reason.

