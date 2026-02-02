MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Hope you enjoyed your weekend.

The highlight of mine — aside from a couple rounds of lunchtime margaritas and some seriously hot salsa at the corner Mexican place — was cleaning and degreasing the cooktop hood.

Advertisement

I have some rags that will never be the same, and that's all I'll say about that.

No other news to report until the show starts at 3 p.m. Eastern.

See you then. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?