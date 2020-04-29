I wasn’t expecting to get that excited by this announcement from Disney Plus, but maybe this Wuhan quarantine has affected me more than I realized. My son told me about all the things rolling out for May the Fourth — Star Wars Day — and I got so interested that I actually told the kids we might take an afternoon off from distance learning and just take it all in.

Yeah, I know, The Last Jedi sucked. Rogue One was a quality entry, however, and The Rise of Skywalker didn’t disappoint me as much as I expected (despite all the recycled plot elements). The animated series The Clone Wars has been entertaining, and The Mandalorian introduced the world to Baby Yoda and a space-based Wild West series. So my Star Wars consumption has rebounded from the days of the prequels and bitter old Luke Skywalker stomping off sullenly into the sunset.

On Monday, May the Fourth, Star Wars Day, Disney Plus will introduce several new options on its streaming service all on the same day:

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”

Series Premiere, Monday, May 4

In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Series Finale, Monday, May 4

After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day.

On top of these two events, Disney Plus will feature Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker for streaming for the first time, about two months earlier than scheduled.

If you’re looking for me on Monday, I’ll be planted on my couch with the kids.

