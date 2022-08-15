The Woking Dead: Phantoms and Woke Zombies of This American Moment

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the republic faced a shadowy, nearly invisible threat. Beneath the shiny veneer of its gleaming capitol lurked a deep evil plotting to crush the elected government and transform it into a ruthless dictatorship. Democracy would die to thunderous applause as this evil took control of all the levers of power and all the conduits of information.

This, of course, is the plot of the Star Wars opening prequel The Phantom Menace. Unfortunately, it’s also a description of the moment in which Americans find ourselves right now. But while audiences universally recognize and acknowledge this dangerous threat when it’s on the screen, many can’t seem to recognize it when it’s happening in real life.

The FBI just raided former President Trump’s private home in Mar-a-Lago. It’s an abject abuse of power, which highlights the corruption and evil within our own government. But if you watch the legacy media, they’re cheering it on. This, of course, is only the latest assault on our freedoms.

We have just lived through an unprecedented lockdown under the guise of stopping a virus that has a better than 99% survival rate. We faced punitive censorship and ostracism just for asking questions.

We have a government openly fostering crime from the border to our cities and daring anyone to do anything about it.

John Kerry, the Democrats’ implausibly ridiculous “climate czar,” who flies around the world in private jets to lecture you about eating too much meat, is openly calling for Joe Biden to declare an unending and unchallengeable “climate emergency” by which the federal government would forever seize total power over the economy. Over your job. Over your home. Over your future.

This climate hoax has persisted, despite the fact that a United Nations report from 2013 acknowledged that the Earth’s temperature hadn’t risen for the previous 15 years. So-called climate scientists were directed to cover this up.

If you dare question the climate cult, Al Gore compares you to the Uvalde cops who refused to stop a lunatic from killing kids in a classroom. It’s all surreal and all too real.

Just wait until the “ruling elite” force us to hook our means of travel to power grids they control. That’s the point of the coerced shift to electric vehicles. By the next lockdown—and they’re planning it (Biden has already started talking about the “next pandemic”)—you’ll be locked in your home when they cut off the power to your electric car. And there will be nothing you can do about it.

In Star Wars, the republic had its Jedi to defend the peace, but they were naive and failed. What the galactic republic really needed was someone who had the principles of the Jedi but who understood what made the evil Sith tick; an Obi-Wan who also understood how the insidious Senator Palpatine was really operating as Darth Sidious.

The galactic republic didn’t have that, but fortunately, the American republic does. His name is A.J. Rice, and while you may not have heard of him, you will, thanks to his first book, The Woking Dead: How Society’s Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture.

Rice has been everywhere over the past several years, behind some of the biggest names and most successful political shows and books. He saw the Democrats’ socialist threat over the horizon long before most on the right, and he also saw the opportunity that Donald Trump presented to make America great again long before he won his first primary. Rice has long recognized the cultural forces at work that have turned America’s college campuses into Marxist factories churning out woke zombies that are transforming America into the cancel-culture hellscape it has become.

The Woking Dead lays it all out: how we got here and, most importantly, what we can do about it, in brilliant, biting essays you won’t be able to stop reading. It’s as addictive as it is smart, as literate as it is edgy.

Rice is easily one of the right’s brightest political minds in America—a one-man conservative army and our own phantom menace fighting the left simultaneously.

In The Woking Dead, Rice steps out of the shadows and shares the wisdom, which countless political giants have long depended upon, with the American people.

While some may dismiss the book as partisan, Rice takes on Republicans, too, as they’re often the well-intentioned but ultimately hapless Jedi who consistently fail to see the threats the republic faces. Rice is the political strategist we all need: a longtime publicist to the stars whose important book couldn’t come at a more important time in America.

Rice sees the threats. He sees the opportunities. And he seizes the day in The Woking Dead. If you read one book on politics, culture, movies, music, and this moment, make sure it’s The Woking Dead. This is the smartest, sharpest, and most entertaining political book in years.