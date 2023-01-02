Archaeological Site of One of Jesus' Miraculous Healings Will Open to the Public Soon

It seems like every year we hear of more archaeological findings that support the story of the Bible. One of those sites is about to open to the public for the first time in 2,000 years.

In 2018, archaeologists unearthed a pool and fountain near Jerusalem on the site of an ancient church.

“The most significant finding in the excavation is a large and impressive pool from the Byzantine period,” Irina Zilberbod, excavation director for the Israel Antiquities Authority, said at the time. “This pool was built in the center of a spacious complex at the foot of a church that once stood here. Roofed colonnades were built around the pool that gave access to residential wings.”

It turns out that the site is the location of the Pool of Siloam, an important site in both Christianity and Judaism.

“One of most significant sites affirming Jerusalem’s biblical heritage — not simply as a matter of faith, but as a matter of fact — with significance to billions around the world, will be made fully accessible for the first time in 2,000 years,” said Ze’ev Orenstein, director of international affairs for the City of David Foundation.

The pool dates back to the 8th century BC when King Hezekiah ordered the building of the pool for the city of Jerusalem’s water system. The Bible records the construction of the pool as one of Hezekiah’s important achievements in the book of 2 Kings.

“The Pool of Siloam’s excavation is highly significant to Christians around the world,” said John Hagee, the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel. “It was at this site that Jesus healed the blind man, and it is at this site that, 2,000 years ago, Jewish pilgrims cleansed themselves prior to entering the Second Temple.”

The healing of the blind man that Hagee references comes from the Gospel of John, chapter 9. In that chapter, Jesus heals a man who had been blind since birth by making mud and putting it on the man’s eyes. He then tells the blind man to wash in the Pool of Siloam, and the man receives his sight. The miraculous healing leads to a dispute involving Jewish religious leaders, the man, and his parents. Finally, the man encounters Jesus again, believes in Him, and worships Him.

Now, the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation are opening the archaeological site to the public. The excavation site will open in stages, and over the next few months, visitors will be able to walk the route of many ancient Jewish pilgrims to the pool.



“For the first time in modern history, the Israel Antiquities Authority official archeological excavation will enable the exposure of the entire Pool of Siloam, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced in a statement. “At the first stage, visitors will be able to observe the archaeological excavations, and in the coming months, the Pool of Siloam will be accessible, as part of the tourist route that will begin at the southernmost point of the City of David and culminate at the Western Wall.”

“The Pool of Siloam in the City of David National Park in Jerusalem is a site of historic, national, and international significance,” said Mayor Moshe Lion of Jerusalem. “After many years of expectation, we will soon begin uncovering this important site and make it accessible to the millions of visitors and tourists who visit Jerusalem every year.”

It’s both an important religious and cultural find and a boon for Jerusalem’s tourism.

“Theologically, it affirms Scripture, geographically it affirms history and politically it affirms Israel’s unquestionable and unrivaled link to Jerusalem,” said Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders.

It’s encouraging to see yet another archaeological find that proves the truth of scripture, and it’s even more exciting to know that visitors to Jerusalem can see it for themselves.