'Build Your Own Platform,' They Said. So Helen Smith Did - Meet Helens-page.com

Helen Smith probably doesn’t need any introduction in these parts. The accomplished forensic psychologist and author of Men On Strike is also a writer here at PJ Media. (You also may have heard of her husband.)

Now we can add “mogul” and “entrepreneur” to Dr. Smith’s titles. She’s launched Helen’s Page, which is a place for the liberty-minded to meet, promote events and products, and have fun.

“A lot of people after the election are feeling more isolated than ever,” says the About section. “So I made a place for them to meet each other. Helen’s Page is a place where people can come to find and help other liberty-minded people across the country—from selling your undiscovered screenplay or advertising your local bakery right down to finding an accountant, electrician, or other professional who shares your love of liberty.”

The layout is very slick and clean. There are already some posts and products available around the site and the more of us who sign up and post, the more there will be. Here’s a free military thriller. Here’s a line of exotic coffees. Need gun safes? Here you go.

Helen’s Page is fully responsive to mobile (I checked).

“Here’s an example of how it works. You are a libertarian/conservative with a book to sell. Come over and tell readers about it on Helen’s Page in the ‘Book’ section. The more of us who sign up, the more exposure that book will have. Publishers of libertarian or conservative books are also welcome to post. Or maybe you just want a liberty-minded friend to have coffee with or just chat with virtually, come on Helen’s Page in the ‘Coffee Meetup’ section and ask others who are interested to message you.”

Helen’s Page could be Craigslist + Facebook + Amazon without your money going to support the enemies of liberty.

Let’s see, I have a book, a show, etc that the Helen’s Page audience will be interested in. I’ve signed up. See you there!