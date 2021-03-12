Chicken-Fried Hero: Texas Chick-fil-A Customer MacGyvers His Pickup Door Into a Crime-Stopping Weapon

What do you do when you’re in the drive-through line at the Chick-fil-A and you witness a crime in progress?

If your Chick-fil-A is anything like any of the ones near me, that question may not be so straightforward to answer. The lines can stretch for what seems like miles. Losing your place can cost you a delicious lunch. There’s one in north Austin that spills out over onto the service road of a major highway, clogging things up on more than one corner of the nearest intersection at times. And that’s after they tore it down and rebuilt it to the new design that uses multiple lanes to speed things up. It’s madness.

Stopping a crime in progress might forfeit your place in a line like that. Can you imagine?

So it can be a tough call — stay put for tasty chicken, or stop that thief.

This man in Jacksonville, Texas, fortunately, didn’t have to choose at all. He got to be a crimefighting hero and a lunchtime hero at the same time by MacGyvering his pickup truck door into a weapon.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville police officers attempted to stop a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and ran from officers, who pursued on foot. The suspect ran through the Jacksonville Chick-Fil-A parking lot. Police say a customer, who was waiting patiently for his chicken sandwich, used his door to stop the suspect in his tracks. Police humorously said on social media that the suspect was quickly apprehended after the “HANGRY” but helpful drive-through customer reminded the suspect why you should never run from the police.

Hangriness is next to godliness, or something. Anyway, kids, don’t run from the cops, and don’t run through a Chick-fil-A line if you do.

And don’t mess with a Texan who’s waiting on his chicken.