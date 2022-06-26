From Airbnb to Zillow, You Subsidize Abortion When You Patronize These Companies

At the end of last summer, as the Texas heartbeat bill took effect, corporations began to assure their affected employees that travel expenses incurred while procuring abortions would be covered. This trend accelerated after the May leak of the draft SCOTUS opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson. Now, you get to pay an abortion subsidy “tax” every time you shop for many goods and services.

I’ve been irked since the ’90s, when Big PR decided consumers preferred to spend their money at companies that undertook “social responsibility.” Not me — I’d rather pay five bucks less for that dress than bask in the virtuous glow of knowing I’d been coerced into funding the purchase and planting of a sapling or the rehabilitation of a gimpy sea turtle, or whatever. When I want to shop, I want to shop; when I want to donate to charity, I want to donate to a charity that I choose. Why should corporations force me to subsidize their favorite woke causes every time I do business with them?

But after the Dobbs decision, companies are in a lather to promote abortion — and consequently, there’s an employee abortion-travel premium built into their pricing.

Here at PJ Media, we offer quality reporting that you can use. If you are averse to subsidizing abortion tourism (and sometimes other gnarly things as well, such as “transgender” quackery for employees or their dependent children), scroll through this alphabetical list before you decide where to spend your hard-earned money!

Airbnb

Airbnb first offered explicit support to abortion-minded employees last September. It also took the extra step of offering to help Airbnb “hosts” fight legal problems from breaking the Texas heartbeat law, and it offers up to 20 days of paid bereavement leave for pregnancy loss — even if it was elective.

Amazon

Amazon will cover up to $4,000 of employees’ travel expenses for abortion or any other medical procedure only available 100 miles or more away.

Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated will pay for airfare, gasoline, hotel, and meals, as well as childcare, for employees and dependents to get “reproductive health care.” The bank also launched an abortion-travel fundraiser called Critical Reproductive Access Fund (CRAF).

Apple

Reliably liberal Apple will pay for employees’ abortions as well as related travel expenses.

Box.com

Same as Apple (above).

Bumble

“Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable,” said Bumble, in a breath-taking failure of self-awareness. The dating company set up an employee abortion expenses fund in response to Texas’s heartbeat bill. Nothing says “romance” like consequence-free animalistic rutting!

Chobani

Covers travel, hotel, and childcare as well as the procedure.

Citigroup

Citigroup provides travel expenses for employees seeking abortions.

Comcast-NBC Universal

Reimburses up to $4,000 per trip, up to three per year, with an annual cap of $10,000. (Note: this covers all medical procedures, not just abortions. If someone is having three a year, then pray as hard as you can for her.)

Condé Nast

The media company covers travel expenses for abortion and gender “care.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dicks will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for any employee or covered family member along with one support person.

Disney

In its quest to become the Least Wholesome Place on Earth, the Walt Disney Company provides a travel benefit for employees seeking “care” not available in their own state.

DoorDash

DooDash will cover some travel expenses for employees or family members.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs will reimburse travel expenses to “include all medical procedures, treatments and evaluations, including abortion services and gender-affirming care” beginning July 1.

Hims & Hers

When it’s not selling birth control and boner pills, the internet health company will reimburse up to $6,000 in travel expenses and pay for two weeks of leave for employees and their partners.

Interpublic Group, Publicis Groupe, and WPP

These three parent groups comprise a massive number of ad agencies and PR companies, and will pay employees’ abortion travel expenses.

JPMorgan Chase

Covers travel of over 50 miles to obtain healthcare.

Kroger

The supermarket company will cover up to $4,000 in abortion travel expenses.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Reimburses healthcare-related travel expenses for both full-time and part-time employees.

Lyft

Covers travel over 100 miles.

Mastercard

Pays out-of-state travel expenses.

Match Group

Dating app Match set up a fund to assist employees affected by Texas law.

Meta

Meta will reimburse out-of-state travel “to the extent permitted by law.”

Microsoft

In May, Microsoft confirmed it would cover travel expenses for abortion and “gender-affirming care.”

Netflix

Reimburses travel for healthcare, including abortion and gender flimflammery, up to $10,000 lifetime total per employee.

Nike

Nike covers expenses for employees who must travel to abort.

Patagonia

Pays all abortion-related travel expenses; Patagonia also posts bail for employees who get arrested while protesting. Do not subsidize.

Power Home Remodeling

Lifetime reimbursement of expenses up to $5,000 per employee or $10,000 per family for travel over 100 miles.

Reddit

Reddit pays a travel stipend and grants unlimited PTO (paid time off) for abortion jaunts.

Salesforce

This software company offered to relocate workers and their families who wished to emigrate from Texas or any state that gave them “concerns about access to reproductive healthcare.”

Starbucks

After the leaked Dobbs opinion, Starbucks offered to reimburse expenses for travel over 100 miles to get an abortion or gender-swap treatment.

Tesla

Tesla pays for employees to travel out of state for procedures not available where they live. We know what that means.

Uber

Uber will pay employee travel expenses for abortion trips and also reimburse the legal fees of drivers who get sued under state laws for providing transportation to clinics.

United Talent Agency

Who’s surprised that a Hollywood talent agency pays for starlets to discard the fruits of the casting couch? The last thing they want to do is ruin their figure — and their chances at making it big.

Yelp

Yelp pays for abortions and travel, and it is doubling employee donations to pro-abortion orgs throughout this month.

Zillow

The real estate shopping site reimburses employees up to $7,500 for travel to get an abortion or gender-bender treatments.

Before you spend them, remember what it says right on those hard-earned dollars: In God We Trust!

Did I miss any abortion-travel subsidizers? Please add them in the comments below!

