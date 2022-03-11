'Narcissistic' Jussie Smollett's Race-Hoax 'National Pity Party' Is Over. Good.

Actor Jussie Smollett and his race hoax spent their first night in Chicago’s Cook County Jail Thursday. Let’s hope they slept fitfully.

As he was being politely escorted to jail, Smollett raised his un-handcuffed hand in a balled fist over his head. He used his last gasp of free air for 150 days to mock real black martyrs. “If I did this,” he told the gathering inside Judge James Linn’s courtroom, “it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fingers of the LGBTQ community.”

Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/vrcfvPT2em — Victoria Taft – Raven's Redemption Now on Audio! (@VictoriaTaft) March 11, 2022

Using the word “if” is the closest thing Smollett ever came to admitting wrongdoing. He never apologized or showed one ounce of remorse or contrition for carrying out a disgusting hoax in which he cast as bad guys his and the Left’s political opponents: “white” MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters. The media were only too happy to play along for years. Smollett demonstrably lied in a fit of “pure perjury,” as the judge put it, to further a race hoax he blamed on “white” MAGA-hat supporters whom he claimed screamed “this is MAGA country” at him.

“I am not suicidal,” the actor repeated as a mantra upon learning that three hots and a cot would be in his immediate future. Smollett, whom the judge denounced as “arrogant and selfish and narcissistic,” continued to the last minute to cast himself as an MLK-like martyr going to jail for actual social and racial justice. He was pathetic and embarrassing.

The only thing being “suicided” in the Smollett case is his character, the truth, and, perhaps we can hope, the race-hoax-industrial complex. Some card-carrying members of the complex wrote in support of St. Jussie. Among them were one-time racial justice leader turned shake-down artist Jessie Jackson. Fellow actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, a BLM activist, wrote, “Jussie has already suffered a great deal of punishment, as this situation has destroyed his existing career and impugned his reputation.” Oh, please, lady. Jussie will be given a ticker-tape parade in West Hollywood when he’s sprung from the Cook County Jail. You’ll probably throw it for him, so let’s just cut the histrionics about his career being ruined. Hollywood is filled with fakes, narcissists, and other-level hypocrites. Jussie will fit in just fine.

Smollett was convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for his conspiracy of lies. He could have served a 15-year sentence.

Related: Jussie Smollett Uncovers Who’s at Fault for His Race Hoax and You’ll Be Shocked to Learn It’s Not Jussie Smollett

Judge Limm’s 35-minute sentencing speech was a mix of disgust for Smollett’s lying and deceit and remorse for what it did to race relations. “The hypocrisy is just astounding,” the judge lectured. “You knew this was a country that was slowing trying to heal past injustices,” Limm declared. “You took some scabs off some healing wounds, and you ripped them apart for one reason—you wanted to make yourself more famous, and for a while, it worked.”

The judge spoke of Smollett’s racial sensitivity and how it compared with the crime he was being sentenced for committing. “So you know better than anybody else that these are serious matters. They’re serious to you—they’re clearly serious to you and your whole family.” But not serious enough, it turns out, to not make it all about himself. The judge continued, “You were actually throwing a national pity party for yourself. Why would you do such a thing? I understand, you craved the attention so much, but why would you betray something like social justice issues, which you care so much about?”

There was such a dearth of racial attacks that Smollett had to conjure them up. Indeed, the judge said Smollett’s fake race hoax could backfire. “I don’t know how this is going to impact other people, if they’re going to be hesitant to come forward because they’re going to think that they’re going to be accused of acting like you and doing a stunt like you pulled here.” He added that first responders might be more skeptical of such stories in the future.

Related: Related: Jussie Smollett’s Race Hoax Joins a List of HUNDREDS of Other Fake ‘Hate Crimes.’ Here Are Just 8…

He told Smollett that “You have that dark side and this is what happened here. You premeditated this case to an extreme that’s amazing. You wrote a script. The script involved words. ‘Encounter me on the street, yell out Empire, N-word, F-word, you’re going to hit me, you’re going to beat me up, you’re going to put bleach on me, you’re going to put a noose around my neck,'” he said.

“You’ve been lying and lying and lying about this case, and that’s why you’re here today,” the judge scolded. “You want to fake an incident on the street to try and get some attention at work, try to have somebody else feel sorry for you, that would never have got you here.”

Despite his disgust with Smollett’s conspiracy, race hate, and fraud, Limm sentenced the race-hoaxer to 150 days in Cook County Jail, 30 months probation, $120,106 in restitution, and a maximum $25,000 fine.

The only good thing that could come of this is if we could lock up all fake race hustling along with “arrogant” Jussie, if only for 150 days.