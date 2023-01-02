Columns

The Morning Briefing Vacation Classic: The First Hillary-Bashing Briefing

By Stephen Kruiser 4:35 AM on January 02, 2023
(Note: Happy New Year! I’m off again today, so here is another “rerun.” I wanted to find something from the early days after I took over the Briefing. This one was written after I’d been on the job a little more than a month and I believe it is the first headline from what I’m now referring to as the “Drunk Hillary Collection.” The days when I go off on Granny Maojackets always end up being popular. It’s also fun to see how things have changed since ancient times. Enjoy, and I’ll see you tomorrow.)

(The original headline for this was: Hillary Gets Drunker, Dems Try to Cancel God.)

Granny Maojackets Is Shotgunning Boxes of Franzia Now

America’s most obnoxious alcoholic grandmother left her porch rocker to scare the neighbor kids with stories again.

Undoubtedly reeking of mothballs and failure, MeeMaw Clinton was speaking to the Democratic version of bitter clingers and continuing to spread the baldfaced lie that Stacey Abrams should be Georgia’s governor right now.

The most galling aspect of Hillary’s post-2016 political wandering in the desert isn’t that she keeps offering untruthful versions of why she isn’t president; it’s that she does it completely unchallenged by anyone in our brave media.

Despite her many and obvious flaws, Hillary Clinton remains the Delusion Whisperer for the collective fever dream that keeps Democrats believing that every political failure of theirs is the result of subterfuge.

The Hill covered Mrs. Clinton’s ramblings, letting her usual litany of excuses for her 2016 failure and her ominous tale of our “crisis in democracy” go unexamined.

The “journalist” covering the story then offered this bit of surreal insanity:

Clinton has mostly cut a low profile since her shocking 2016 election loss to President Trump.

Rarely, if ever, has a disgraced election loser sought the spotlight as frequently as Clinton has. We were subjected to multiple “random” photos of her hiking and popping into Whole Foods. Then she published a book. Then she did a promo tour for the book.

Then she never shut up.
And if her mouth is open, she’s lying.

Cancel Culture Goes After God

OK, more specifically, they’re denigrating people who pray.

To the surprise of no one, the insidiously awful CNN is part of the assault:

Then, just to hammer home the point that the Democrats and the mainstream media are forever in cahoots, Chuck Schumer repeated the talking point on the Senate floor:

Schumer’s point could have been made without the dig at people of faith. CNN’s effort was a deliberate attempt to denigrate religious people and, by extension, religion.

As for me, I will continue to pray for godless, depraved people like Schumer and whoever is making these idiotic editorial decisions at CNN.

I’ll have to pray even more for forgiveness for all the awful things I will continue to write about them, because I can’t see that stopping anytime soon.

Dem Donors, Amirite?

Weinstein, Epstein…Democrats just have the nicest donors.

The Kruiser Kabana

Just watched an AC/DC documentary so I’ve got them on the brain.

Only be awful when necessary. Tomorrow at 2:45 PM will probably be good.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
