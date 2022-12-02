'Unwoke' Free-for-All #18: Are Funny Sitcoms Dead?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

This episode is based on a conversation Kevin had just finished and then told me about. He wondered aloud if there were any gut-busting funny sitcoms being produced today.

via GIPHY

While I am old-school and a purist, I mentioned that I’ve seen some shows lately that I’ve rather enjoyed. Without even trying, our show prep was over. We talk about some of what I like these days and the ongoing superiority of animated comedies.

And we’re day drinking too.

Thanks for joining us again and enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.