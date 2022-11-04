The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Love of Criminals Will Be Their Downfall

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Hans only clicked his heels when the Peppermint Princess was good for a hoe down.

We live in a time when up is down and down might get you killed.

For reasons that are unclear to sane people, Democrats have decided that violent criminals should be given a hug and set free in polite society.

Well, it turns out that violent criminals are still, well, violent.

And criminal.

Despite the polling, many conservatives in New York think that Governor Kathy Hochul will not be given an elected term in charge of the state. Her record on crime leaves even the bluest of voters feeling unsafe. People of all political persuasions don’t like feeling unsafe when they leave the house to pay too much for groceries.

We will start with this from Kevin:

Kruiser,

A suggestion for naming the second sentence of your Morning Briefing; “KMBThoughtblender”

Also, is your family name actually Kruiser? If so, that is incredibly cool.

My family name is “Daydrinkenski.”

Good talk.

87% of Networks’ Coverage of GOP Is Negative — Kari Lake Scores 100%

LOL Well AOC, There’s Always OnlyFans

There’s More Good News in the Georgia Senate Race

What’s the Deal With Tulsi Gabbard?

Do Democrats Have Souls? Where’s The Evidence?

Karine Jean-Pierre Should Just Forfeit Her Exchanges With Peter Doocy

