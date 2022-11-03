News & Politics

There's More Good News in the Georgia Senate Race

By Chris Queen 6:08 PM on November 03, 2022
Tuesday is looking even better for Georgia Republicans after two new polls are showing a widening lead for Herschel Walker in his bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).

Echelon Insights has Walker up by four points over Warnock, 49% to 45%.

One caveat with that poll is that the margin of error is ±5.4 points, which is a wider margin than most polls.

The good news on top of the Echelon Insights survey is that another poll shows Walker with a four-point lead. Remington Research, a GOP pollster, has Walker over Warnock to the tune of 49% to 45% with a margin of error of only ±2.8 points.

The Remington poll also includes some interesting insights. Voters give Walker the same favorable and unfavorable rating at 46% each, while exactly half view Warnock unfavorably. Unsurprisingly, Warnock’s support is higher in Atlanta, where 48% plan to vote for him, than in the rest of the state, where only 39% of voters plan to choose him.

Walker, on the other hand, enjoys 53% support outside of Atlanta and 46% inside the city. Walker also enjoys majority support among men, while Warnock can’t even muster 50% support among women. Most notably, Walker has 48% support from “non-partisan” voters and 92% of Republican voters. Warnock, by contrast, carries 94% of the Democrat vote and only a third of “non-partisan” voters.

RealClearPolitics doesn’t have the Echelon poll, but it does include the Remington poll in its average as of the writing of this article. Combining the Remington results with two surveys that inexplicably give the edge to Warnock, RealClearPolitics currently has Walker with a half-point lead in the polling average.

There’s more good news in the Remington poll, this time in the governor’s race. This poll has Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at 55% over Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams, who has 41% support. Only three percent are undecided, while a measly one percent plan to vote for the Libertarian candidate.

Kemp has considerable coattails, and Abrams is a drag on the Democrat ticket. These two phenomena should dovetail to mean that conservatives will have a great night in Georgia on Tuesday.

