NYC Jogger Raped by — You Guessed It — Another Career Criminal Who Should Have Been in Prison

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) is campaigning for the “rights” of women to abort a child up to the point of birth but just won’t keep career criminals in jail where they can’t rape women.

A New York City woman was jogging along the Hudson River Thursday morning around 6 a.m. when a fiend on a bike knocked her down, choked her into unconsciousness, and raped her.

In Kathy Hochul’s New York, law-abiding New Yorkers are forced to live in fear. Come January, in Lee Zeldin’s New York, criminals will be the ones forced to live in fear. Election Day is 5 days away. It’s time to take our streets back!https://t.co/3ZqTugZNba — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 3, 2022

The rapist was arrested after using the victim’s credit card on a spending spree at a smoke shop and a nearby Target.

FACT-O-RAMA! Woke district attorneys in NYC let almost 6,500 suspected felons walk free in 2020 after refusing to prosecute them, a circumstance one source called a “bucket of woke.”

Sources differ, but the perp has reportedly been arrested at least 18, but perhaps closer to 25, times, mostly for petty larcenies and assaults.

He is also a suspect in two other sexual assaults in the area.

You may be wondering why a career criminal animal was allowed to remain on the streets.

New York’s unelected governor (she was the Lt. Governor when Cuomo resigned in shame for playing grab-a** with a bunch of women) refuses to send criminals to jail. She believes in cashless bail, and she won’t fire Manhattan’s thug-hugging District Attorney Alvin Bragg, even though Bragg toes the bolshie line and keeps criminals free, allowing them to prey on innocent New Yorkers at will and with seeming impunity.

Related: Kathy Hochul Strikes Again: Mom Executed in Front of Her Kids Thanks to Cashless Bail

Rather than address the carnage, Hochul prefers to pretend it doesn’t exist and attacks those of us who can read a crime stats page. She recently referred to critics of crime as “master manipulators” and “data deniers.”

DATA DENIERS-O-RAMA! This year, 22 “master manipulators” have been thrown onto NYC subway tracks.

This ridiculous Marxist experiment of allowing criminals to go free needs to end. The Democrats responsible for it won’t back down because Communism can’t spread if people are safe and prosperous, so it’s up to law-abiding Americans to vote the Marxists into the history books.

Die-hard NYC leftists, many of whom are victims of violent crimes, recently called for “restorative justice” instead of prison time for the guilty after a gay man was kicked into the traumatic brain injury unit. These people will never learn. It’s up to the rest of New York state to vote some sanity into Albany next week. If the Big Apple wants crime, let them have it. The rest of New York has had enough.

New Yorkers, vote for a straight Republican ticket so that I don’t have to write about your rape or murder next week.