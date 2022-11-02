Kathy Hochul Strikes Again: Mom Executed in Front of Her Kids Thanks to Cashless Bail

Adam Bennefield, 45, beat the hell out of his wife. Keaira Bennefield posted the brutal beating to her Facebook page with the words, “This is what this man dose [sic] to me but i’m always treated like i’m the abuser!”

The video is repulsive.

Adam Bennefield was charged with four misdemeanor charges: second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Thanks to the Democrats’ cashless bail laws, he walked out of jail a free man.

Kathy Hochul says if you are concerned about rising crime in NY then you are a conspiracy theorist and data denier. Her gaslighting, soft on crime policies, and refusal to overhaul cashless bail is why 3 children just witnessed the murder of their mother.https://t.co/MsBOraRStd — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 2, 2022

Keaira Bennefield was so scared of her husband that she wore a bulletproof vest as she drove her kids to school the next day. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to save her life.

Adam Bennefield was waiting for her on the road. He crashed his car into hers, approached her with a shotgun, and executed her in front of their kids, less than 24 hours after he was allowed to walk out of jail.

FACT-O-RAMA! Adam Bennefield had a previous conviction for kidnapping a previous ex-partner with a gun. Despite this previous gun-related conviction and the beating caught on video, he was allowed to walk out of jail and kill his wife.

Bennefield was arrested a week later and is (finally) being held without bail. He is charged with aggravated criminal contempt, murder, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Despite doing 15 years for the prior kidnapping conviction, the judge was unable to take Adam Bennefield’s previous crimes into consideration during the arraignment because New York is one of the few states that do not allow a judge to consider a perp’s “dangerousness” when considering bail options.

CRIME-O-RAMA! Cashless bail was meant to keep minorities out of jail on the basis that too many men of color get locked up because of “systemic racism.” This insanity has been a reason the U.S. is experiencing record crime rates. Ironically, most of the victims of these crimes are black folks in large, blue cities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) has problems. She is a big proponent of the cashless bail laws that are getting (mostly) black people slaughtered. She recently referred to people who point to surging crime stats as “data deniers.”

Keaira’s mother, Tammy Hudson, places the blame for her daughter’s murder squarely on Hochul’s shoulders.

“She should be charged for the crime. She’s also responsible for the crime,” Hudson told the New York Post.

Hochul’s Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, is surging in the polls, some of which show him in the lead.

If he wins, Zeldin has promised to fire Manhattan’s commie District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who all but refuses to send violent criminals to jail. he plans to declare a “crime emergency” on day one. Zeldin also plans to repeal the cashless bail laws that keep thugs free to ravage New Yorkers at will.