The Morning Briefing: Martha's Vineyard, Illegal Immigrants, and Liberal Hypocrisy

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Hans rarely played his flute before consuming shellfish.

In last Friday’s Briefing, we discussed how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to send a handful of illegal immigrants to tony Martha’s Vineyard exposed just how hypocritical liberals are regarding border security.

Over the weekend, American libs decided double down on that.

Proving that they are really the party of “Problems for thee, but not for me,” the resort Dems worked quickly to get rid of the new denizens of the Vineyard and, in typical Democrat fashion, lied about why they had to do it.

American leftists love to refer to any questioning about the veracity of the 2020 presidential election as “The Big Lie.” The real “Big Lie” in this country is the Dems’ claim that they care about illegal immigrants.

If you look closely, the open borders crowd is comprised largely of politicians who don’t live anywhere near the border. They’ve latched onto a crisis that doesn’t affect them in an effort to seem like they’re true humanitarians. When the crisis does arrive at their pristine doorsteps the response is, “Ooh, icky people.”

Democrats love making the case that their principles reside on the highest of moral high grounds. When faced with a choice to be the benevolent world-builders that they fancy themselves to be, however, they invariably prove that they’re elitist, classist snobs.

Again, kudos to all of the Republican governors who have spent the last several weeks shining a light on the layers of b.s. surrounding the Democrats’ open borders rhetoric. It’s a trap that they’ll keep walking into.

So let them.

Subscribe to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Investigators Reveal the Cause of the Crash That Killed Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jihadist Sadism: Azeris Rape, Amputate, Gouge Eye of and Slaughter Armenian Woman

Phony Motion Discovered on Trump Raid Court Docket

Martha’s Vineyard Claims It Doesn’t Have Room for Immigrants, but Airbnb and Hotels.com Say Differently

Dumb Asphalt: Biden Starts Handing Out Grants to Rid Us of Racist Highways

Good luck with that…Glory-Hungry Attorneys Demand Authorities Open Criminal Probe of DeSantis for Flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Is This Canadian Transgender Shop Teacher Auditioning for an Adult Film Shoot?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Weak Cons and Libs Can Clutch Their Pearls and Seethe

The 2022 Strategy That Stops The Marxist Left Cold

Staten Island mugger plays stupid games, wins stupid prizes

Facebook reportedly sharing private IM conversations with FBI as “leads”

Oh. Biden once again claims we will fight China on Taiwan’s behalf

FBI labeled veterans group “terror organization” despite knowing they weren’t

That Disastrous Biden Interview Got Even Worse – Despite WH Efforts to Clean It Up

Liberals Melt Down Over Pat Sajak Taking Pic With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Mike Pompeo: ‘An open border is an attack on our sovereignty’

‘Get BENT’: Kamala Harris claims she got boosted so YOU SHOULD too annnd people have thoughts (lots and lots of hilarious ones)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Teacher, Teacher, Don’t You Twerk Me

GOP Momentum Makes Two Pennsylvania Races Dead Heats

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 101: American School Counselor Association Exposed!

Bill Maher: These Two Issues Will Drive Voters to Trump

Democrats Shocked, Shocked I Say, That GOP Candidates Won’t Promise to Accept Results of Elections

Around the Interwebz

The Queen Begins Final Journey, King Charles Leads Procession Behind Casket To Westminster Abbey – watch

The 25 Cities With the Most Skyscrapers Worldwide

Smells Like Onion

Family’s Horrific 45-Minute Screaming Match Ends In Consensus To Go To Macaroni Grill https://t.co/MQU3daaJWc pic.twitter.com/aCbGFP3eVo — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 18, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery