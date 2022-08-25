The Morning Briefing: Village Idiot Biden Puts Another Nail in America's Coffin

Top O’ the Briefing

President Wrecking Ball is at it again.

Fatalism doesn’t really look good on me but I swear that the commies who run Joe Biden’s brain are beginning to convince me that they might just be able to destroy this great Republic before Christmas this year.

Biden and his squad of professional constitutional assassins delivered the Big Pander yesterday, promising to magically “POOF!” $300 billion in student loan debt into the ether. Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media positively erupted with euphemisms in an attempt to describe the move as anything but what it is: the screwing of one class of people to buy a few votes from another.

Words like “cancel” and “forgive” were thrown around like beads at Mardi Gras to sugarcoat another hemorrhaging of money that this country doesn’t have. Here was my personal favorite:

In case you're wondering how mainstream media bias subtly works, note the unflinching use of the word "erase" here. https://t.co/KUymY0BnH1 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 25, 2022

“Erase,” you say! It’s just gone now, no worries, move along, nothing to see here.

Once again, American leftists are sending the message that, if you play nice with them electorally, you won’t be facing any consequences for your actions.

Like, ever.

When not making direct assaults on the Constitution — Granny Boxwine said last year that Biden doesn’t have the authority to do this — Democrats are working feverishly to unravel the fabric of society.

The Democrats’ contempt for working-class Americans is on full display now. They want to destroy industries and livelihoods in the name of Climate Church justice. That’s what the Inflation Reduction Act boondoggle is really about.

Now the Dems have just told these same Americans that it’s up to them to fund frat parties.

Worst of all, they’re willing to lie (“Forgive.” “Cancel.” “Erase.”) to aid in their efforts to stick it to the little guy.

The only thing that has been erased here is the Democrats’ last vestige of credibility whenever they express concern for the plight of working Americans.

