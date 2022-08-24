House Republicans Want to Know Why the TSA Is Allowing Illegal Immigrants on Planes with ARREST WARRANTS for ID

Could the Biden administration all be some huge joke? A parody or some crazy dark comedy in which a career political hack with rapidly advancing dementia somehow becomes president and bumbles around as his radical handlers begin implementing a dizzying number of measures to weaken America and endanger Americans? Is there anything the Biden administration is doing that would make it clear that this is not actually what’s happening here?

The latest appalling news to come from Biden’s handlers is that they are allowing illegal immigrants to board commercial planes using their arrest warrants as identification. No, they’re not then arrested. They’re just flying the friendly skies, thanks to the munificence of Old Joe. Of course, that’s our money they’re spending, but what else is new?

Fox News reported Tuesday that some Republicans in the House are upset about this and are “calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an ‘extremely troubling’ policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID.” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and twenty-three other Republicans wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking him why the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows illegal immigrants to fly around with “civil immigration arrest warrants and deportation orders” as their only identification.

The letter notes that aside from the obvious problems with this, “these documents are not secure documents and can easily be forged, copied, or otherwise manipulated. Given the fact that American citizens are constantly being reminded that their IDs will soon need to be REAL ID compliant to board an airplane, it is extremely troubling that TSA is allowing illegal aliens to use nonsecure documents as IDs to board planes.”

It’s also a testimony to the breakdown of the proper enforcement of the law under this administration’s misrule. An illegal immigrant with deportation orders shouldn’t be able to board a plane anywhere except to a destination somewhere outside the United States. Instead, the deportation papers themselves allow him or her a taxpayer-funded joyride.

The letter adds: “The fact that U.S. taxpayer dollars are being used either directly or indirectly to pay for illegal aliens to be transported throughout the country is a slap in the face to all law-abiding, tax-paying Americans.” Ain’t that the truth? “Instead of using taxpayer funds to transport illegal aliens, DHS should be using those funds to acquire additional detention space so that it may detain the illegal aliens as required by the law.” Sure, but this is the Biden administration we’re talking about. They don’t want to detain illegal immigrants. They want them out there voting for Democrats.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in July that only a few illegal immigrants, “under 1,000,” had traveled in this way. But House Republicans were skeptical, saying in their letter that “this number seems extremely low given the fact that DHS has released nearly 500,000 illegal aliens into the United States so far this year.” Indeed. But it’s unlikely that Pekoske or anyone else is going to be moved by this new letter to end these potentially catastrophic practices.

Last December, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), along with Reps. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and Mary Miller (R-Ill.), wrote to Pekoske: “We request clarification on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) policies and procedures to protect the nation’s transportation systems and mitigate national security risks. I have serious concerns TSA is actively assisting illegal immigrants without proper identification travel throughout the country. Therefore, we are requesting TSA provide assistance in identifying and preventing the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into and throughout the United States and the role TSA has played in facilitating this influx of migrants.” In response, the TSA sent an email to Gooden’s office, saying that “it accepts alternate forms of identification including a Notice to Appear (NTA) in court.”

So this policy appears to have been in place nine months ago, and when the TSA was called out about it, it didn’t change a thing except, apparently, expand the list of documents that should be used to get illegal immigrants out of the country but are instead being used to allow them to board airplanes.

Why haven’t any of our intrepid Washington “journalists” ever dared to ask one of Biden’s handlers about this policy? If one of those “journalists” asked one of those handlers what the administration is doing to protect the American people, what could the handler possibly say that would be remotely honest? Since Jan. 20, 2021, America has become poorer, weaker, and more dangerous. And the 2022 elections now look as if they’re going to give us more of the same.