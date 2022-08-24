Is This the Backstabber Behind the Mar-a-Lago Raid?

We are at a point in history where the Deep State can blatantly raid the home of the next likely Republican presidential nominee and possibly get away with it. How in the hell did we get here?

For one, ‘nad-free GOPers don’t raise hell when all hell needs to be raised. We know that Hunter Biden’s laptop was chock full of information evidence that the Biden crime family has been on the take for years. Where were the angry Republicans and their pitchforks? At best, we saw a few of them “demanding answers” when the news cameras were rolling, but otherwise, it’s cricket-city from the people we voted into office.

If then-president Trump had ordered the FBI to raid the home of Joe Biden over Hunter’s laptop (which would have totally made sense), the Democrats would have exploded. I have my suspicions that our side is afraid to throw down the way the Democrats are happy to do.

Biden wasn’t afraid to raid Trump’s house because he knew he could do so without facing backlash.

Now, we may know the reason, or rather the person, behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago: the acting archivist of the United States, Debra Steidel Wall.

Trump’s lawyers claim they were happy to oblige the National Archives’ request for documents from Mar-a-Lago, but that wasn’t enough for Wall. In a May 10 letter to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, Wall wrote the following in regard to Corcoran’s completely legal and understandable question of “protective assertion of executive privilege”:

It is not necessary that I decide whether there might be any circumstances in which a former President could successfully assert a claim of executive privilege to prevent an Executive Branch agency from having access to Presidential records for the performance of valid executive functions. The question in this case is not a close one. The Executive Branch here is seeking access to records belonging to, and in the custody of, the Federal Government itself, not only in order to investigate whether those records were handled in an unlawful manner but also, as the National Security Division explained, to “conduct an assessment of the potential damage resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported and take any necessary remedial steps.”

Wall continued:

Because an assertion of executive privilege against the incumbent President under these circumstances would not be viable, it follows that there is no basis for the former President to make a “protective assertion of executive privilege,” which the Assistant Attorney General informs me has never been made outside the context of a congressional demand for information from the Executive Branch. Even assuming for the sake of argument that a former President may under some circumstances make such a “protective assertion of executive privilege” to preclude the Archivist from complying with a disclosure otherwise prescribed by 44 U.S.C. § 2205(2), there is no predicate for such a “protective” assertion here, where there is no realistic basis that the requested delay would result in a viable assertion of executive privilege against the incumbent President that would prevent disclosure of records for the purposes of the reviews described above. Accordingly, the only end that would be served by upholding the “protective” assertion here would be to delay those very important reviews. I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s “protective” claim of privilege. See Exec. Order No. 13,489, § 4(a); see also 36 C.F.R. 1270.44(f)(3) (providing that unless the incumbent President “uphold[s]” the claim asserted by the former President, “the Archivist discloses the Presidential record”). For the same reasons, I have concluded that there is no reason to grant your request for a further delay before the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community begin their reviews. Accordingly, NARA will provide the FBI access to the records in question , as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022.

In other words, Trump’s lawyers were asking about “executive privilege” in regard to the supposedly unclassified documents, and the head of the National Archives decided against it. Does she even have that power? Did Rochelle Walensky have the authority to continue the eviction moratorium and prevent landlords from kicking out tenants who didn’t pay rent during the “pandemic”? More importantly, why didn’t Republicans explode when she did? Remember, Democrats will get away with whatever we and our elected officials allow them to.

Trump once tooted Wall’s horn publicly.

Trump's ultimately a victim of his own failure to drain the swamp https://t.co/sSLC98Pcnf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2022

To his credit, who would have thought the swamp extended to the National Archives?

FACT-O-RAMA! When asked if Biden was in on the Mar-a-Lago raid, White House spokesliar Karine Jean-Pierre was a Fibber McGee when she said: “He [Biden] learned about it, really, like all of us did. I’m sure maybe someone on his team flagged it for him, but he was not aware.”

On May 11, one day after Wall’s letter to Corcoran, a grand jury issued a subpoena for documents, considered to be classified, that were still held by Trump at Mar-a-Lago. On June 3, Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI officials arrived at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents from Trump’s attorneys. That may have started the ball that eventually led to the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The August raid on Mar-a-Lago was touted as a search for “nuclear secrets” by the same news Bozos who pretended that Trump said to “drink bleach” and declared that “all Mexicans are rapists.” That was a smokescreen.

Remember, the FBI leaked stories to their lickspittle friends in the Pravda press, then used those articles to get warrants to spy on Trump’s people. We’d be foolish to think they won’t stoop to any level necessary to get their way, including possibly having Wall from the National Archives do their dirty work and get the ball rolling for their raid on Mar-a-Lago.

