The Morning Briefing: Lunatic Fringe Thinks Pride Parades Are Good for Kids

Gosh, it seems like just yesterday that I was writing about being really annoyed by Pride Month even though it just began. Less than a full three days into this year’s version I’m already feeling like I’m going to be drowning in rainbow-colored inanity.
We’ve been told for a long time now that the concept of “groomers” is one cut out of whole cloth by conservatives. We’re supposed to believe that leftists aren’t trying to indoctrinate America’s children with LGBTQRSTUV+++ ideology in all of its various forms (that’s impossible to count).
Here’s the thing though, they’re not very coy about the grooming, these groomers who allegedly don’t exist.
The extremist fringe really isn’t extreme on the left anymore. They want children to be thoroughly exposed to a segment of the population that are, in reality, statistical outliers and still truly on the fringes of society according to most Americans. As part of the process, some think that kids should experience annual semi-pornographic bacchanalias known as pride parades.
The groomers are everywhere these days, but nowhere are they more visible than at LGBTQ “Pride” parades, where every kind of debauchery imaginable is on full display in neighborhoods and on city streets around the world. A website called Fatherly warns in its Parenting section that pride parades are “filled with sights that may be new to kids, like public nudity and kink. Not to mention that Pride parades aren’t the most sober of places.”
Nevertheless, the article concludes that young children should indeed be exposed to kink and nudity because the “educational aspects of Pride are paired with joy and celebration.”
I’m no choir boy and my twenties were beyond wild and just the photos from pride parades are way over the top for me. Talk about needing eye bleach.
It’s becoming more and more difficult to determine at what age kids are safe from the leftists. They’re under assault in the womb and if they survive the abortion gauntlet, they’re subjected an increasingly disturbing freak show of emotional highway robbers who are constantly trying to steal their innocence.
I’ve got a lot more to say on this subject, but we have to have to watch ourselves with the prying eyes of the Woke Police everywhere. My uncensored side roams freely for our VIP subscribers. If you subscribe here and use the promo code AMERICAFIRST you can get a 25% discount and experience the full glory that is me without a filter for just a few bucks a month.
I promise, it’ll be a party.
Everything Isn’t Awful
Every day for past three years, high schooler Maddox Bellrose stood at the front doors to hold the door open for everyone.
He wanted them to start their day with a smile.
He graduated this week, and what did everyone do?
They surprised him with the best standing ovation ever! pic.twitter.com/WFWMWdWy5Q
— Goodable (@Goodable) June 2, 2022
Smells Like Onion
Kim Catrall At 65: Brash, Independent, Gaseous, Engulfed In Flame, And On A Collision Course With The Earth https://t.co/dbY7oXA9kC pic.twitter.com/fxsUrqDSGW
— The Onion (@TheOnion) June 2, 2022
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Beneath the Canopy, 1910 #sorolla #impressionism https://t.co/89dJBdQZa4 pic.twitter.com/grlowjNcQD
— Joaquín Sorolla (@artist_sorolla) June 2, 2022