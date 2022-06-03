The Morning Briefing: Lunatic Fringe Thinks Pride Parades Are Good for Kids

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Artie was never quite able to make his soul patch and overalls the “signature look” that he dreamed it would be.

Gosh, it seems like just yesterday that I was writing about being really annoyed by Pride Month even though it just began. Less than a full three days into this year’s version I’m already feeling like I’m going to be drowning in rainbow-colored inanity.

We’ve been told for a long time now that the concept of “groomers” is one cut out of whole cloth by conservatives. We’re supposed to believe that leftists aren’t trying to indoctrinate America’s children with LGBTQRSTUV+++ ideology in all of its various forms (that’s impossible to count).

Here’s the thing though, they’re not very coy about the grooming, these groomers who allegedly don’t exist.

The extremist fringe really isn’t extreme on the left anymore. They want children to be thoroughly exposed to a segment of the population that are, in reality, statistical outliers and still truly on the fringes of society according to most Americans. As part of the process, some think that kids should experience annual semi-pornographic bacchanalias known as pride parades.

Paula has more:

The groomers are everywhere these days, but nowhere are they more visible than at LGBTQ “Pride” parades, where every kind of debauchery imaginable is on full display in neighborhoods and on city streets around the world. A website called Fatherly warns in its Parenting section that pride parades are “filled with sights that may be new to kids, like public nudity and kink. Not to mention that Pride parades aren’t the most sober of places.” Nevertheless, the article concludes that young children should indeed be exposed to kink and nudity because the “educational aspects of Pride are paired with joy and celebration.”

I’m no choir boy and my twenties were beyond wild and just the photos from pride parades are way over the top for me. Talk about needing eye bleach.

It’s becoming more and more difficult to determine at what age kids are safe from the leftists. They’re under assault in the womb and if they survive the abortion gauntlet, they’re subjected an increasingly disturbing freak show of emotional highway robbers who are constantly trying to steal their innocence.

I’ve got a lot more to say on this subject, but we have to have to watch ourselves with the prying eyes of the Woke Police everywhere. My uncensored side roams freely for our VIP subscribers. If you subscribe here and use the promo code AMERICAFIRST you can get a 25% discount and experience the full glory that is me without a filter for just a few bucks a month.

I promise, it’ll be a party.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Every day for past three years, high schooler Maddox Bellrose stood at the front doors to hold the door open for everyone. He wanted them to start their day with a smile. He graduated this week, and what did everyone do? They surprised him with the best standing ovation ever! pic.twitter.com/WFWMWdWy5Q — Goodable (@Goodable) June 2, 2022

PJ Media

Me and Kev. [ALL-ACCESS] ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #6: Ulysses Grant, Gun Control, and David Letterman’s Fingers

VodkaPundit. The Problem with ‘Obi-Wan’ Isn’t What You’ve Been Told

Shameful: California High School Bars Unvaccinated Students From Attending Graduation Ceremonies

Ban parades. Groomers Say Kids Will Be Exposed to ‘Nudity and Kink’ at Pride Parades, But Don’t Worry, It’s ‘Educational’

[EXCLUSIVE] The Governing Style of Ron DeSantis: Create the Public Polling Results, Don’t Follow Them

Is This the Most Horribly Aged Tweet Ever?

The Democrats REALLY Don’t Have a Bench

The Trans Movement Has the Media So Terrified That They’re Protecting Rapists

Uniquely Effective 87-Year-Old Christian Priest Remains Islam’s ‘Public Enemy #1’

Pride Is Still a Sin and the Rainbow Still Belongs to God

Liberal Intolerance of First Amendment Freedoms on Full Display in Biden’s ‘Pride’ Month

Why, for the UN, Is One Mosque Massacre So Much Worse than Countless Church Massacres?

With Inflation at Historic Highs, Biden Stoops to New Low in Blame Game

New Analysis Details Enormous Economic Consequences as Earners Flee Blue States for Red

A Strong Majority Favors Arming Teachers, But…

U.S. Intel: ‘Everyone Is Sensing the End Is Near’ for Putin

Townhall Mothership

Biden Triples Down on Gun Bans for Americans While Repeating a False Claim

University of Michigan Forms Pro-Abortion Task Force

Good luck with that…CNN’s Latest Effort to Save Itself

Has Anyone Highlighted This Key Detail About the Texas Shooter’s Background Check?

Rights aren’t decided by polls

Cam&Co. Research shows armed teachers save lives

House Democrats grandstand for gun control bills that have no chance in the Senate

“So brazen and egregious”: Avenatti gets another four years in prison in Daniels theft

Another reason for Dems to worry: Low primary turnout in California

NYT vs WaPo: Is Musk doubling down on Twitter — or divorcing it?

Graduate Says ‘No, Thanks’ to Merrick Garland’s ‘Mushy’ Harvard Commencement Speech

Reporters Just Nail Biden White House Over Baby Formula Crisis ‘Action’ Timeline Dodge and Weave

FBI Response to Having ‘Secure Workspace’ at Perkins Coie Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Democratic Rep. David Cicilline wants you to spare him the bulls**t about constitutional rights

TIME: America needs to end its love affair with single-family homes

Janet Yellen makes up for being so very wrong about inflation by announcing this ‘first’ at the Treasury Dept.

VIP

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #42: Tales of Gun Grabbers and Comedians Gone Too Long

Explained: The Incomprehensible Jury Decision in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard

The Sussmann Trial Was Rigged Worse Than You Thought

Joe Biden Is Still Drowning as Approval Hits New Record Low

Will Fact-Checkers Censor These Studies Too?

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Megan Fox – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Back In Action: Johnny Depp To Make New Album With Music Star Pal Beck After Court Victory

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Why Queen Elizabeth II Always Wears Pearls

Smells Like Onion

Kim Catrall At 65: Brash, Independent, Gaseous, Engulfed In Flame, And On A Collision Course With The Earth https://t.co/dbY7oXA9kC pic.twitter.com/fxsUrqDSGW — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 2, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery