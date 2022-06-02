Podcasts

[ALL-ACCESS] 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #6: Ulysses Grant, Gun Control, and David Letterman's Fingers

By Stephen Kruiser Jun 02, 2022 2:58 PM ET

This is our longest all-access episode yet. I finally finished reading the second volume of The Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant the night before, and that led to an unplanned discussion/book review even before we got around to what we were drinking.

Ulysses S. Grant
Spoiler alert: I loved it.

As Kevin and I are both big Second Amendment guys, we wrapped up with a discussion about the Democrats’ plans to take guns away from all of the people who aren’t shooting anyone.

Government, am I right?

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before.
