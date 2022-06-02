[ALL-ACCESS] 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #6: Ulysses Grant, Gun Control, and David Letterman's Fingers

This is our longest all-access episode yet. I finally finished reading the second volume of The Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant the night before, and that led to an unplanned discussion/book review even before we got around to what we were drinking.

AP Photo



Spoiler alert: I loved it.

As Kevin and I are both big Second Amendment guys, we wrapped up with a discussion about the Democrats’ plans to take guns away from all of the people who aren’t shooting anyone.

Government, am I right?

Thank you to all who have been joining us for the free-for-all. If you would like to find out what it’s like when we abandon our filters and sense of propriety, you can subscribe here to become one of our VIP friends. Use the promo code UNWOKE to get a 25% discount on an annual membership, which then works out to a little more than three bucks a month.

Enjoy!