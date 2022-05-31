The Morning Briefing: Babbling Biden Blurts Out Dems' Gun-Grabbing Endgame

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Keeping the chatter to a minimum was something that Rolf could never manage to do whilst wearing his fanciest lederhosen.

Welcome to 2022.

Even the days that are supposed to be slow news days get a shot of newsiness in them. Yesterday should have been one of solemn remembrance for our military heroes who have died defending this great nation but President LOLEightyonemillion’s puppetmasters once again let him speak into a microphone.

Yeah, I don’t get the strategy either.

As is his wont, Biden wandered a bit off-script, perhaps revealing a bit more than what the cabal that runs his brain wanted him to. My Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis covered the story:

President Biden raised eyebrows on Monday when he spoke about what he considers sensible restrictions on “high-caliber weapons” in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week. The president recalled visiting a trauma hospital in New York, where he explained doctors showed him X-rays of gunshot wounds that were caused by different firearms. “They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life,” Biden told reporters outside of the White House. “A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.” He went on to claim “there’s simply no rational basis for [high-caliber weapons] in terms of thinking about self-protection, hunting.” So while most Democrats have targeted what they call “assault weapons” in the wake of the mass shooting, Biden appears to be setting his sights on handguns, too, which isn’t the first time he’s singled out one of the most popular firearms in America.

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the slippery slope.

One of the main points of contention in the right/left gun argument (calling it a “debate” is ludicrous) has been over the definition of “assault weapons.” You see, the anti-Second Amendment people have never had one. OK, nobody really has because it’s a nebulous concept.

Perhaps I’m a bit off in saying that the gun-grabbers don’t have a definition for assault weapons. It’s more accurate to say that they’ve always been disingenuous about it. It’s a diversion tactic to make the less-informed think that they aren’t coming for all guns. They want to be coy and do things incrementally, unlike Canadian Prime Minister Justin Hitler-Trudeau.

Thanks to Old Joe’s complete lack of a filter, they have less of a smokescreen to hide behind now.

OK, this isn’t a comedy clip per se, but I did enjoy this interview. I had the great honor of meeting Gene Wilder one night a long time ago. He was beyond gracious. He was so quiet that I remember having to lean in to hear him. Anyway, this is a little different for this spot but I hope enjoy it.