Opponent's of Georgia's Election Law: You'll Have to Wait Until November for the Voter Suppression

Against all expectations and predictions from Democrats, the Georgia primary last Tuesday went off without a hitch. Not only that, but record early-voting turnout — including unprecedented minority participation — gave the lie to all the naysayers who called the law “Jim Crow on steroids.”

But for the left, there’s still time for their dire fantasies about the law to come true. Just you wait until November, they’re now saying. The general election will be a different story.

Washington Post:

But voting rights groups and Democrats, while celebrating the high participation rates, had a different interpretation: The high turnout, they argued, was an outgrowth of years of painstaking efforts to register and mobilize voters — not a reflection of the Election Integrity Act, which is also known as Senate Bill 202. And just because the primary went smoothly, they said, doesn’t mean there won’t be trouble in November. “Great efforts have been made by the faith community to organize, educate and prepare voters for S.B. 202. But comparing a primary to the general is like comparing apples to oranges,” said Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads a group of more than 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia that conducted voter registration and education efforts.

Did you get that? After spending months trying to scare the hell out of black voters by hysterically overexaggerating and outright lying about what the law would do, they’re taking credit for the increase in turnout by claiming it was their hard work registering and mobilizing the voters that led to the historic increases.

Isn’t that the point? The law was never, ever going to limit anyone’s right to vote. Ever. It can’t be said enough because the left is continuing to lie about the law. They refuse to own up to their political machinations and shameless scare tactics.