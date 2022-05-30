When I was in high school, I went to Israel for an educational trip and experienced their Memorial Day, called Yom HaZikaron. Their Memorial Day is much different from our own. Here, it seems to have been reduced to another three-day weekend for sales and barbecues. Not in Israel. Israel is a nation whose very existence is constantly being threatened. Young Israelis typically join the military before going to college. Chances are high that everyone knows someone who has been killed in defending their country. It’s a sad, solemn day because so many families in that small country have been affected by Israel’s constant fight for survival.

Yom HaZikaron is also immediately followed by Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, which is an experience unlike anything you’ve had on America’s Independence Day. More sales, more barbecues, and fireworks, of course. When I was there, it was Israel’s 50th Independence Day in 1998, and the celebrations were epic. We danced and partied in the streets. Sure, we celebrate our Independence Day, but watching a fireworks display is nothing compared to what I experienced in Israel twenty-four years ago.

It’s a sad thing to realize how little Americans in general appreciate the sacrifices made for our country to exist, or to protect freedom abroad. Memorial Day is for honoring those who died in service of their country, but unfortunately, even though the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, there are thirteen families this year for whom this is their first Memorial Day as Gold Star families, and we should all take a moment to remember them.

Last year, despite being warned that the Afghan air force would collapse, Biden ignored the advice of his military advisors and went through with a rushed and ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. Joe Biden was so desperate for a 9/11 anniversary photo op that he set an arbitrary date for withdrawal, without any conditions for the Taliban, causing a disastrous evacuation that resulted in thousands of Americans left behind and 13 U.S. service members dead.

It was perhaps the lowest moment of his presidency, made worse by his repeated disrespect.

When the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who died at Kabul airport were brought back to the United States, Joe Biden attended the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base and was seen checking his watch like he was bored or thought he had something better to do. He would further disrespect the fallen while visiting with the fallen service members’ families by repeatedly bringing up his late son Beau Biden, who served in the military but died of brain cancer, not in combat. His repeated references to his son did not sit well with the Gold Star families.

“When he just kept talking about his son so much it was just — my interest was lost in that,” said Mark Schmitz, whose 20-year-old son Jared died in Kabul. “I was more focused on my own son than what happened with him and his son. I’m not trying to insult the president, but it just didn’t seem that appropriate to spend that much time on his own son.”

The family of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum, who was weeks away from becoming a father when he was killed, also reported that when they met with Biden, “he kept checking his watch and bringing up Beau.”

Their loved one died because of Biden’s recklessness, and he didn’t show them the respect they deserved. These thirteen families deserved better. Their fallen loved ones deserved a commander in chief who cared more about them and their safety than a photo op.

There are many families that have lost loved ones in war, and as a country, we need to start remembering that Memorial Day isn’t just another excuse for a long weekend and buying things a discount.