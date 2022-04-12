The Morning Briefing: Confirmed—Blue State Commies Had the Worst COVID Policies

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Thad in Accounting is taking some time away to acclimate to his emotional support hamster.

These past two years have been a real hoot, haven’t they? Illness, death, fascism…it’s been a wild ride. Throughout it all, those of us on the freedom-loving side of the aisle have been called science-haters, grandma-killers, and a host of other derogatory names for merely questioning the competence of government at all levels.

As those of us who’ve long harbored a healthy distrust of the government know, the government will eventually prove that we were smart for doing so.

The Church of Fauci spent two years speaking with its own secular version of papal infallibility. For a few months now, we’ve seen trickles of evidence regarding the damage by lockdowns and school closures.

Related: Quarantine Slaughterhouse: Numbers Are Coming in on Non-COVID Deaths During Lockdowns

Of course, while it was happening we were questioning it all. People were losing jobs, family businesses, and hope. At the beginning of the pandemic, the response was forgivable — nobody knew what was going on. It shortly became obvious that the heavy hand of bureaucratic COVID panic was doing more harm than good.

Now there’s some news about whether red states or blue states fared better with their varying responses, which Kevin wrote about:

A new study that ranks how well states handled the China Flu reveals two important facts: the states that did the worst are almost all Democrat-run, and they followed Fauci’s advice. The study was published by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and compares the states based on COVID-19 deaths as well as the economic and educational impact of each state’s mandates. The study shows that states that locked down and closed schools the longest scored the worst. Leading the way was New Jersey, which scored the only F-. New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Virginia all bombed as well, with each earning an F. The entire West Coast got a D. (There was no E rating.)

Let us all take a moment to remember that New York’s response — which is graded here among the worst — was routinely being praised by the media and held up as a model for what the federal government should have been doing. The prominent voices in the Democrat fever-dream were talking about ways to insert then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in as their nominee to run for president. It was surreal.

Guess where things were going well though?

The study also affirms another obvious truth; states that scored the highest are the ones that didn’t embrace commie-style lockdowns. Nine states scored an “A” rating: Florida, Georgia, Utah, Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota, all of which except Colorado are governed by Republicans.

Arizona was pretty much in sync with what Georgia was doing so I don’t know why we were given a “B.”

The Democrat Media Complex has been pretending that they and their political masters haven’t been wrong about almost all things COVID. In fact, the commies who run Philadelphia just reinstated an indoor mask mandate despite there being no reason whatsoever to do so:

Philadelphia has a seven-day average of 170 new covid cases and two deaths in a city of 1.5 million people but the mask mandate is back. I will love my hometown until the day I die but it is truly governed by psychopaths. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 11, 2022

The most galling aspect of all of this is that the Democrats and their media mouthpieces used their ineptitude as cover for changing election laws on the fly and introducing a variety of last-minute irregularities into the process of voting to elect the most powerful man on Earth.

Because leftists are incapable of self-reflection or self-awareness, they’ll never admit how wrong they were.

Which means they will eventually do it all again if given a chance.

Everything Isn’t Awful

A 95-year-old British great-grandfather has become the world's oldest wing walker. pic.twitter.com/VuAj9k7Oki — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 11, 2022

PJ Media

My latest column. New York Times Resurrects Its Religious Right Bogeyman

VodkaPundit. Why Hasn’t Hillary Clinton Been Banned From Twitter?

Shocker: Study Shows Blue States Handled COVID the Worst

A Seattle Man Says He Killed ‘In the Name of Allah.’ Why Won’t the Media Report That?

Schadenfreudelicious! Swanky Soirée Turns Swamp Superspreader

Democrats Chase Ghost Guns While the Real Bad Guys Get Away

If Monoclonal Antibody EUAs Are Being Revoked, Shouldn’t COVID Vaccine Approvals Be as Well?

INTERVIEW: Tim Tebow Has a Powerful Message for Young Men in ‘Mission Possible’

Boston is a terrible place. Boston Imam: America Is a ‘Terrible Place,’ Unlike Sudan and Afghanistan

Biden Has Given $1 Billion to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

Sam Elliott Caves to the Woke Mob, Apologizes for Bashing ‘Gay’ Western

Prager. What the Left Has Done to Women

Townhall Mothership

Arrest Biden instead. Cops Arrest Man for Placing Joe Biden ‘I Did That!’ Stickers on Gas Pumps

Stop. Trans First Grade Teacher Claims Doctors ‘Guess’ a Baby’s Gender When They Are Born

Three Lies From Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Event

Youngkin Signs Bill Requiring Schools to Notify Parents of Sexually Explicit Material

Art Acevedo continues to show ignorance on Second Amendment

Three must have books on firearms for children

HuffPo: Sure looks like Black Lives Matter was a racket, eh? Update: BLM responds

San Diego’s largest high school cut honors classes for equity

Dem congressman decides he’s just sort of not going to show up for work anymore

Bigger Moves Than the Board on the Way? Elon Musk May Have a Lot More in Store for Twitter

White House Lie About Kamala Mask-Wearing Made Worse When Challenged by Reporters

Kira. USPS Cancels Mail Delivery in L.A. Neighborhood Amid Crime Spike

Brit Hume: College freshman who owned Anne Applebaum over the Hunter Biden story owns her again

Jen Psaki reminds Americans to direct their anger at Putin and only Putin when they see tomorrow’s ‘extraordinarily elevated’ inflation data [videos]

Feels like Wajahat Ali’s tale of being accosted by an anti-masker in Florida has just a few holes in it

VIP

Me again. What If Liz Cheney Doesn’t Lose?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Shanghai Despair: Starving Lockdown Victims Jumping From Highrises

How to Save America From Our Illegal Immigrant Occupation

Yes, Virginia, Democrats Hate Parental Rights

I’m Still Torn About Trump and DeSantis in 2024

GOLD Schlichter: President Trump Screwed Up Epically

Around the Interwebz

‘The Batman’ Premiere Date Confirmed On HBO Max

Banana in hand, a delicate robot learned how to peel

The World’s Largest Bee and the Cautionary Tale of Its Rediscovery

Smells Like Onion

Bored Kamala Harris Doodles Cartoon Of Refugee Being Thrown Out Of Airplane In Margin Of Notes https://t.co/bXctZBqmh6 pic.twitter.com/0oJkT5Ozg5 — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 11, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery