Shocker: Study Shows Blue States Handled COVID the Worst

A new study that ranks how well states handled the China Flu reveals two important facts: the states that did the worst are almost all Democrat-run, and they followed Fauci’s advice.

The study was published by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and compares the states based on COVID-19 deaths as well as the economic and educational impact of each state’s mandates.

The study shows that states that locked down and closed schools the longest scored the worst. Leading the way was New Jersey, which scored the only F-. New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Virginia all bombed as well, with each earning an F. The entire West Coast got a D. (There was no E rating.)

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite scoring the worst in the nation, New Jersey re-elected Gov. Murphy last November.

The study also finds that prolonged lockdowns had no effect on death rates, meaning states locked down for no reason.

“Shutting down their economies and schools was by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made during COVID, particularly in blue states,” stated Stephen Moore, one of the study’s several researchers and co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York’s disgraced former governor, Andrew Cuomo, was paid $5.1 million to write a book about his “COVID leadership” despite sending COVID-positive elderly people back into nursing homes, where no less than 12,000 died. He later denied he made that decision and further tried to hide the exact number of deaths. He was ordered to return the book money when it was learned that he illegally used intern labor to write it. Cuomo has not given the money back and is suing to keep it.

When your liberal sister-in-law says, “Cuomo had no idea lockdowns were bad,” show her this: Cuomo knew in May 2020 that 66% of New York COVID patients were locked down. Lockdowns not only didn’t work, but they were also dangerous. Cuomo kept them up anyway. Wanna know who else is doing that? Other commies.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Roughly translated from Shanghainese to English, the man is saying, “There is no sense in looking outside, we can’t leave our apartments anyway.”

This next video reportedly shows Chinese people committing suicide and men in hazmat suits approaching the bodies afterward.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Many Shanghai civilians committed suicide in desperation, while Xi said China should get a gold medal for their anti-epidemic job pic.twitter.com/YJFSvT7ohu — Donna 3.0🎗 (@DonnaWongHK) April 8, 2022

Twitter is also full of brutal videos of the Chinese commies rounding up and killing house pets of people who tested positive for the Hong Kong Fluey.

The Chinese communists, like Fauci and Democrat governors, ignore the science telling us that lockdowns do not work — and they’ve known it since at least May of 2020.

The Good News

The study also affirms another obvious truth; states that scored the highest are the ones that didn’t embrace commie-style lockdowns. Nine states scored an “A” rating: Florida, Georgia, Utah, Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota, all of which except Colorado are governed by Republicans.

What Have We Learned?

Nothing: we all knew this to be the case (“we” being conservatives — your sister-in-law and her annoying boi friend will never accept the truth), but it’s nice to have it in writing.

If you think the Democrats aren’t looking at more bolshie COVID lockdowns for the winter, I’d like to sell you my pet unicorn that predicts winning lotto numbers.

