New York Times Resurrects Its Religious Right Bogeyman

It’s no big secret that the leftist propagandists in the mainstream media have to work harder than ever. Almost unfettered access to information from across the political spectrum has broken the narrative stranglehold once enjoyed by the likes of The New York Times and the major broadcast news networks. Even former President Barack Obama is a fan of the new world news order. This is from a recent article in The Wall Street Journal about an interview he did in The Atlantic that was a hand-wringing affair about social media — specifically Facebook — and disinformation:

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, in a new interview with Barack Obama, tried to goose the former president into joining the moral panic. Mr. Obama, as usual, was measured or even elusive, but he also disagreed with Mr. Goldberg. “For all the flaws that may exist in our own society, you can get any information you want right now,” he said. “It’s in your pocket, unfiltered.”

That pocketful of unfiltered information has no doubt increased bulk purchases of Tums in newsrooms and network production meetings in recent years.

The New York Times was once so crafty about its particular brand of bias that I would occasionally praise the organization for the effort it put into feigning objectivity. Like so many individuals and institutions, however, Donald Trump’s election in 2016 broke the powers that be at the Times.

The Times beat the “Russian collusion” dead horse until there was nothing left but bones that had been crushed into powder. That seems to have exhausted the poor dears.

In a recent article, the Times revived one of its standards from the latter part of the 20th century and the early aughts: the fact that many conservatives are also people of faith.

The New York Times:

They opened with an invocation, summoning God’s “hedge of thorns and fire” to protect each person in the dark Phoenix parking lot. They called for testimonies, passing the microphone to anyone with “inspirational words that they’d like to say on behalf of our J-6 political prisoners,” referring to people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, whom they were honoring a year later. Then, holding candles dripping wax, the few dozen who were gathered lifted their voices, a cappella, in a song treasured by millions of believers who sing it on Sundays and know its words by heart: Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper

Light in the darkness, my God

That is who you are … This was not a church service. It was worship for a new kind of congregation: a right-wing political movement powered by divine purpose, whose adherents find spiritual sustenance in political action.

The horror! Crazy Jesus people with their candles and songs and prayers!

The most amazing — and pathetically amusing — bit of psychological projection in the article is this:

With spiritual mission driving political ideals, the stakes of any conflict, whether over masks or school curriculums, can feel that much larger, and compromise can be even more difficult to achieve. Political ambitions come to be about defending God, pointing to a desire to build a nation that actively promotes a particular set of Christian beliefs.

Got that? We praying types blow things out of proportion and make compromise “more difficult to achieve.”

This is coming from the side of the aisle that regularly tells us climate change is going to kill us in 12 years and refers to any election transparency laws as racist voting “restrictions.” But it’s the church folk who are overwrought.

As many of us on the right have been pointing out for years, the left approaches all politics with a religious fervor rarely seen even in huge charismatic congregations. We have seen it throughout the pandemic. Leftists truly believed that they were permanently encamped on the moral high ground because they wore masks to Kroger. They worship at the altar of Big Government. They’ve practically deified Anthony Fauci, even though he’s been wrong about almost everything.

Beginning with the Reagan era, the Times and the rest of the flying monkeys in the mainstream media could scarcely go more than three paragraphs when writing about Republicans without mentioning “Christian conservatives” or the “Religious Right.” Both labels were used as pejoratives to scare the secular bigots in the blue places. The implication was always that the GOP was in the firm grip of a bunch of hardcore religious types who were out of step with mainstream America.

It appears that the Gray Lady’s brain trust wants to give that canard a makeover and use it to smear Trump supporters if he runs again in 2024.

There may be candles, songs, and prayers at conservative gatherings, but it’s the leftists who run around screaming about the end of days whenever they don’t get their way.

The proof is in our pockets.

Unfiltered.