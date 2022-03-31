The Afternoon Briefing: Democrats See DeSantis Everywhere and They're Terrified

Top O’ the Briefing

Governor Ron DeSantis is rapidly overtaking a lot of the real estate that Donald Trump was occupying rent-free in Democrats’ heads. As frequent readers of The Briefing know, we’re big fans here.

The greatest thing about DeSantis is that he seems to become even more bulletproof after every leftmedia attack on him. And there are a lot of attacks.

Matt has a story about the latest poll numbers for the Florida gubernatorial race:

The media can’t stand DeSantis and have tried aggressively to take him down with bogus attacks. One might think that the constant attacks from the press would have hurt him as he runs for reelection, but a new poll says DeSantis is crushing the competition — and it’s not even close. According to a poll of Florida residents by the Saint Leo University Polling Institute, DeSantis leads Democrat Nikki Fried, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 50.6% to 27%, with 22.4% undecided.

What you’re smelling now is the flop sweat at the Democratic National Committee. Every time someone says “DeSantis” to them, they hear “2024.”

Mr. Green has even better news:

It’s one very easy thing to tell a pollster that, sure, you approve of the governor who avoided most of the COVID madness and signed popular legislation to prevent grown adults from engaging in frank sex talk with second-graders. It’s quite another, more difficult thing, to get registered to vote with a particular party or even change your lifelong party affiliation. But that’s exactly what residents of Ron DeSantis’ Florida are doing — and in numbers too big to ignore. A March surge of GOP registrations has widened the party’s lead, first won just last year. A spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign told Fox News this week that the surge in GOP registrations gives Republicans an advantage of over 101,000 voters. When DeSantis was first sworn in back in 2019, Democrats led by 255,000. That’s a massive swing. Republican registrations have outpaced Democrats by more than 350,000 in just 29 months.

DeSantis has electorally weaponized the GOP in the most important swing state in America. He’s done it while dealing with an incessant barrage of media lies, which makes it all the more impressive.

He’s not going anywhere, Dems. Rend your garments now.

The Kruiser Kabana

